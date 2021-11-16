Digital wealth management platform launches art equity fund for retail investors

When it comes to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in real estate, commercial real estate lenders can also play a role. “Commercial real estate properties are one of the largest contributors to carbon emissions, and property owners are shifting focus to curtailing emissions and upgrading properties to accomplish their ESG goals,” noted Alex Cohen, CEO of Liberty SBF, a nonbank lender. “Europe has already set carbon caps and guidelines for ESG, and European entities will be held to that standard for investments in the United States. As more and more ESG requirements make their way to the U.S., lenders will be playing a significant role in this capital-intensive process.”

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO