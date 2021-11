The sixth-ranked Michigan Wolverines will get an early test from the MAC favorite Buffalo Bulls when they meet in non-conference action on Wednesday night. The Bulls (15-9 in 2020-21), the favorite among league coaches to win both the league and tournament title, enter the season as one of the most veteran programs in the nation. The 17 active players on Buffalo's roster have an average age of 21.6 years old. The Wolverines (23-5), who won the Big Ten title last year, will play in front of home fans for the first time since the end of the 2019-20 season.

