ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Iran Restarts Nuke Parts Production at Facility Mossad Accused of Blowing Up – Report

By Foreign Desk Staff
foreigndesknews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentrifuges enrich uranium for potentially making a nuclear weapon, and some of Iran’s more advanced...

foreigndesknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Iran urges IAEA to avoid 'hasty, politically-motivated' comments on nuke program

Tehran [Iran], November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran has urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to refrain from making "hasty or politically-motivated" comments on the country's nuclear program, the official IRNA news agency reported Wednesday. With reference to the newly-published quarterly report of the IAEA about the implementation of Iran's obligations...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New York Post

US Defense Secretary vows to keep nukes out of Iran’s hands

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin vowed Saturday to both block Iran from securing nuclear weapons and counter its “dangerous use” of suicide drones throughout the Mideast. “The United States remains committed to preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon, and we remain committed to a diplomatic outcome of the nuclear...
MILITARY
Flight Global.com

CATIC, GAL stand-up aircraft spare parts facility in Abu Dhabi

The China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC) and MRO firm GAL have opened a support centre in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). GAL, part of the UAE’s EDGE defence grouping, says the new Middle East & Africa Distribution Center (MEADC) “will significantly improve the availability of aircraft spare parts in the UAE and wider [Middle East and Africa] region”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spectrumlocalnews.com

US accuses Iran of unsafe helo maneuver near US Navy ship

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon on Monday accused Iran of “unsafe and unprofessional” conduct by a naval helicopter that it said flew within about 25 yards of a U.S. Navy ship and circled it three times in the Gulf of Oman. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the Iranian helicopter...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Mossad#Nuke#Nuclear Weapon#Uranium#The Wall Street Journal
The Jewish Press

The Commonality Between Haman’s Tree and Iran’s Nukes

I’ve often asked myself if I’m normal, if everyone thinks and imagines as I do. The truth is, I’m probably not. But still I’ll ask, what scenarios do you envision? Fear?. For many, many years now, the same scenario plays out in my mind. In a sense, I recognize it...
MIDDLE EAST
theintelligencer.com

Iran begins annual war games ahead of nuke talks with West

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s military began its annual war games in a coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, state TV reported Sunday, less than a month before upcoming nuclear talks with the West. The report said navy and air force units as well as ground forces were participating...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theaviationgeekclub.com

US Naval Aviator explains why an F-22 pilot out of gas, with his ejection seat jammed and its canopy sealed shut could never do an emergency landing on an aircraft carrier

The F-22 cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft. Nevertheless, despite its incredible capabilities, the F-22 could never do an emergency landing aboard an aircraft carrier. The F-22 Raptor, a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force, is designed to project air dominance, rapidly and at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
batonrougenews.net

Big Oil is finally exercising restraint and Biden is pissed

This week, the Najah's Desert Oasis gas station in southeastern California put up a sign of the times. It read: $6.39 for regular. This remote gas pump isn't your average fuelling station, to be sure, and even at the best of times, it has the highest gas prices in the country. But breaking the $6 mark is a monumental occasion, even for Najah's. In California as a whole, the average gas prices are a painful and record-breaking $4.68 per gallon, and the nationwide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.41 - a whopping $1.29 more than just a year ago. Indeed, inflation rates across the country are at a 31-year high, and Americans are really feeling the squeeze, and many are casting about who to blame for the hardship.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

CNN admits Steele dossier has 'significantly diminished' credibility, Trump 'wasn't too far off' about origins

CNN published a lengthy piece Friday admitting the anti-Trump Steele Dossier has been discredited after the liberal network spent years promoting it at every turn. The dossier was used as the roadmap for CNN and other liberal outlets to paint former President Donald Trump as compromised by Russia. CNN’s piece, "The Steele dossier: A reckoning," by reporter Marshall Cohen, detailed why "the credibility of the dossier has significantly diminished."
POTUS
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Chinese professor at top European university studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude without telling his bosses on campus

A Chinese professor at a top European university has been revealed to have studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude, without telling his bosses on campus. Guojie Zhang studied at Denmark's University of Copenhagen, the university told Reuters, in the latest example of how China's...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

US is asked to join search for British F-35 stealth fighter that crashed in the Mediterranean in race to stop Russia from recovering secret American tech

The US has been asked to help locate and salvage a crashed British fighter jet, in order to prevent the top-secret American technology from falling into Russian hands. The Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning II, one of 24 such aircraft that America has delivered to the UK, crashed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday after the RAF pilot safely ejected.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy