Military

Armenian Troops Killed in Azerbaijan Border Clash

By Foreign Desk Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of Armenian soldiers have been killed and captured in a flare-up...

Asbarez News

13 Armenian Soldiers Captured, 24 Missing After Azerbaijan Attack

Armenia’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday said that after Azerbaijani forces attacked Armenia’s eastern border in the Syunik Province on Tuesday, they captured 13 Armenian soldiers, while another 24 have gone missing. The ministry confirmed that one soldier, Meruzhan Harutyunyan (b. 1991), was killed during the attack. The Defense Ministry added...
US News and World Report

Israeli Troops Kill Armed Palestinian in West Bank Clash, Militant Groups Say

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli troops killed an armed Palestinian on Tuesday in an exchange of fire in the occupied West Bank, the Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups said, each claiming the man as a member. The Israeli military said soldiers returned fire after being shot at and...
persecution.org

Turkey Maintains Troop Presence in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani military opened fire on November 9 at an Armenian farmer in the Khachik village of Vayots Dzor province. The farmer was in his tractor at the time, working, and miraculously survived the shooting. The window of the tractor was damaged in the incident. A criminal case has been opened and the Russian peacekeeper authorities have been notified as a result. Azerbaijani military also attacked Armenian civilians near Shushi just one day prior on November 8.
abc17news.com

Police: India rebels kill 5 troops, 2 others in border state

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Indian police say at least five Indian soldiers and two civilians have been killed in an ambush by suspected rebels in the northeastern state of Manipur bordering Myanmar. A police officer says rebels on Saturday ambushed a convoy of India’s paramilitary soldiers who were on their way to inspect a village. The dead include a colonel, his wife and his son. Security reinforcements have been rushed to the area and launched a search for the rebels. Manipur is plagued by a decades-old insurgency that seeks a separate homeland for its ethnic and tribal population. Nearly 20 rebel groups are active in the remote state, which is expected to go to polls early next year.
Daily Mail

US is asked to join search for British F-35 stealth fighter that crashed in the Mediterranean in race to stop Russia from recovering secret American tech

The US has been asked to help locate and salvage a crashed British fighter jet, in order to prevent the top-secret American technology from falling into Russian hands. The Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning II, one of 24 such aircraft that America has delivered to the UK, crashed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday after the RAF pilot safely ejected.
