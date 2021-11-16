ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orbital Debris problem

 6 days ago

The ISS is obviously in the same orbital altitude range as the debris, given they were sheltering yesterday. If Starlink shell 1 is at 550km is it "out of reach"? What about Hubble?. More at-risk regimes are around the altitude of the original consolidated object, so 485+/-15 km is...

techstartups.com

Elon Musk terrifying warning even as Russia tested a new weapon that blew up a satellite and left a cloud of debris in orbit

Earlier this week, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite weapon that left a cloud of debris in orbit. The test was conducted some 500 kilometers (310 miles) above the Earth. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) were told to seek shelter in their docked spacecraft in case of a catastrophic collision. The missile blew up a Soviet “Tselina-D class” satellite that had been orbiting the Earth since 1982.
ScienceAlert

NASA Reveals Bold Plan to Put a Nuclear Reactor on The Moon Within 10 Years

The Moon awaits. After long decades in which no human being set foot on the lunar surface, we are heading back. And quite soon. As part of the NASA-led Artemis program, astronauts are returning to the lunar environment as soon as 2024, with a view to ultimately establishing a long-term human presence on the Moon – a place we haven't seen in person since 1972. To live and work on the Moon, though, astronauts will need power and plenty of it, and there's no power grid on the Moon. While any number of creative solutions might be able to help fix that problem,...
NASASpaceFlight.com

falcon heavy : emergency return of payload

Haven't found anything regarding this subject. In case of the now upcoming missions with falcon heavy it struck me that the system should be able to return to earth / launch pad / barge with the cargo intact. does Space X take that into consideration have flight software to handle...
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s OPTIMISM – Upgraded Perseverance Mars Rover Twin – Begins Terrain Tests

OPTIMISM, the full-scale engineering model of Perseverance, begins a series of rigorous tests to assess the risk of potential driving hazards on the surface of the Red Planet. On a recent day in November, the car-size rover rolled slowly forward, then stopped, perched on the threshold of a Martian landscape. But this rover, named OPTIMISM, wasn’t on the Red Planet. And the landscape was a boulder-strewn mock-up of the real Mars – the Mars Yard at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.
Daily Mail

Piece by piece! Second part of Hubble Space Telescope is working almost a MONTH after it went into safe mode: Wide Field Camera 3 is responsible for looking at space in different wavelengths

NASA said on Monday that it is getting closer to bringing the Hubble Space Telescope back to 'normal science operations,' as it recovered the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) instrument on Sunday. This is the second instrument to come back online, after the Advanced Camera for Surveys instrument started working...
ScienceAlert

One Day, Seeing a Helicopter Fly on Mars May Be Commonplace. That Day Is Not Today

Seven months after its first epic flight on the red planet, NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity is still going strong, exceeding the expectations of the original mission beyond all belief, much to everyone's joy and excitement. And yet, we still can't get enough of the mind-boggling footage of its travels. Only five flights were planned for the little robot in the thin atmosphere of Mars, and it's already taken to the air at least 15 times. By now, Ingenuity is practically a flight pro, and it's still just as impressive watching the helicopter take to the air, performing complex maneuvers on a world...
CBS LA

SpaceX Rocket To Launch NASA Spacecraft From Vandenberg That Will Eventually Slam Into Asteroid

NEAR LOMPOC (CBSLA) – SpaceX will launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County Tuesday night that carries a spacecraft with a distinctive purpose: to knock an asteroid off its orbital path. An illustration of the DART spacecraft with roll out solar arrays (ROSA) extended. Each of the two ROSA arrays in 8.6 meters by 2.3 meters. DART will launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County on Nov. 23, 2021. (NASA) The launch, scheduled for 10:20 p.m., will involve launching a NASA spacecraft whose ultimate target is to hit the moonlet Dimorphos asteroid,...
AFP

Space telescope launch delayed after site incident

The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, which astronomers hope will herald a new era of discovery, has been delayed until December 22 after an accident at its launch facility in French Guiana, NASA said Monday. Technicians were preparing to attach the $10 billion observatory to a launch vehicle adapter, used to fix it to the upper stage of an Ariane 5 rocket. "A sudden, unplanned release of a clamp band â which secures Webb to the launch vehicle adapter â caused a vibration throughout the observatory," the US space agency said in a blog post, adding that the incident occurred while operations were taking place "under Arianespace overall responsibility." Arianespace is the French launch company contracted to launch the telescope.
Space.com

Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo ship departs space station to conduct experiment in orbit

The latest Cygnus cargo ship departed the International Space Station Saturday (Nov. 20) after sending a haul of cargo to the orbiting crew. The Northrop Grumman NG-16 resupply vessel was released from the grip of the station's robotic arm at 11:01 a.m. EST (1601 GMT) by a command from NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston as both spacecraft sailed high over the South Pacific Ocean. The Cygnus spacecraft floated away from the International Space Station under the supervision of Matthias Maurer, an astronaut of the European Space Agency on the station's Expedition 66 crew.
parabolicarc.com

Astra Space Makes It to Orbit

The fourth time was a charm for Astra Space. The company succeeded in reaching Earth orbit for the first time with its Rocket 3 booster on Friday evening. The small-satellite booster put a mass simulator into orbit after liftoff from the Pacific Spaceport Complex — Alaska on Kodiak Island. The...
NASASpaceFlight.com

BFR and science instruments

There seems to be lots of hostility and discredit to this topic's idea that Starship cheap launch of very big, less complexity telescopes and space probes from scientists over in this forum's Space Science section. As with Mars and every step along the way like booster landing and re-use Elon will likely have to self fund and deliver a science payload or 3 before most outside SpaceX and us fanpersons will accept a paradigm shift.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Expedition 66 Thread

Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov talks about visual instrumental observations in the Cosmonaut's Life blog:. The aircraft flies at an altitude of 9 km at a speed of 650 km / h, which corresponds to the speed of the ground surface when observing from the ISS.. Senior Member. Posts: 15717. Liked:...
