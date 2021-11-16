Orbital Debris problem

The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, which astronomers hope will herald a new era of discovery, has been delayed until December 22 after an accident at its launch facility in French Guiana, NASA said Monday.
Technicians were preparing to attach the $10 billion observatory to a launch vehicle adapter, used to fix it to the upper stage of an Ariane 5 rocket.
"A sudden, unplanned release of a clamp band â which secures Webb to the launch vehicle adapter â caused a vibration throughout the observatory," the US space agency said in a blog post, adding that the incident occurred while operations were taking place "under Arianespace overall responsibility."
Arianespace is the French launch company contracted to launch the telescope.
Comments / 0