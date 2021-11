Determining who is the best legend in Apex Legends Season 11 is difficult because every legend was designed for a specific purpose. The best legend is likely to change depending on what players are expecting from a legend. For instance, the best legend to bring to a team fight is Gibraltar, but the best legend for moving that team around the map is Valkyrie. To be considered the best legend in Apex Legends a character would have to be a jack-of-all trades style character.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO