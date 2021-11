United States Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford honors the sacrifice of service men and women ahead of Veterans Day. “The price of freedom is never free. Our veterans guard our freedoms in ways most Americans will never understand. Anywhere you travel in Oklahoma, you will find gratitude for the women and men who wore the cloth of our nation. This Veterans Day, we pause and say thank you to our veterans and remember our Gold Star families whose loved ones paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. We enjoy our freedoms and security because of their bravery and their service.”

MILITARY ・ 13 DAYS AGO