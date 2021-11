Mattawan is such a unique village located west of Kalamazoo and just east of Paw Paw. There's something unique about living out there, where the community is very tight knit, and where you don't feel too out in the sticks, but just enough to where you always feel safe and relaxed. that was my experience, and the little village continues to grow, adding new business these past few years. One business which is a staple of the community is Vintage Inspired. The shop features vintage and inspired vintage goods that range in all sorts of products.

MATTAWAN, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO