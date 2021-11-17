Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Four-Evening' game

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Fred Thatch Jr. had 20 points as Saint Louis got past Mercer 75-58 on Saturday. Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Saint Louis (4-1). Gibson Jimerson added 15 points. Yuri Collins had seven assists. Jalen Johnson had 16 points for the Bears...
11a.m. College Basketball Norfolk State at Xavier. FS1. 11:30a.m. College Basketball Old Dominion vs. Penn. ESPNews. 12p.m. College Basketball Villanova vs. Purdue. KDNL. 12p.m. College Basketball Boise State vs. Mississippi. ESPN2. 12p.m. WomenÕs College Basketball Baylor at Maryland. BIG TEN. 12p.m. WomenÕs College Basketball Texas at Tennessee. ESPN. 1p.m. NBA...
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tabitha Peterson is heading back to the Olympics, and defending curling gold medalist John Shuster is still in the running for a fifth straight trip to the Winter Games. Team Peterson swept Team Christensen in the best-of-three U.S. curling trials, winning 11-4 on Saturday night to...
Oklahoma City Thunder (6-10, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (8-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Oklahoma City. The Hawks have gone 7-1 in home games. Atlanta ranks seventh in the Eastern...
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Michael Forrest had 24 points as Florida Atlantic got past North Dakota 98-79 on Saturday night. Bryan Greenlee had 14 points for Florida Atlantic (3-2). Giancarlo Rosado and Everett Winchester had 11 points. Caleb Nero scored 23 points for the Fighting Hawks (2-2). Matt Norman...
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sam Griffin had 21 points as Tulsa beat Rhode Island 77-71 on Saturday night at the Sunshine Slam. Jeriah Horne had 17 points for Tulsa (3-1). Tim Dalger added 12 points. Makhel Mitchell had 20 points for the Rams (3-1). Jeremy Sheppard added 18 points.
Vegas Golden Knights (11-7-0, fourth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (9-6-2, third in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -120, Golden Knights +100; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Vegas square off in Western Conference play. The Blues are 9-5-2 in conference matchups. St. Louis is...
Philadelphia 76ers (9-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (6-11, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento comes into the matchup against Philadelphia after losing three straight games. The Kings have gone 2-6 in home games. Sacramento ranks fourth in the league with 49.3 points in the...
