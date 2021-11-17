DJI MAVIC 3: DOUBLE THE CAMERAS, DOUBLE THE POWER

DJI's worst-kept secret has arrived. After months of extensive leaks, the new DJI Mavic 3 has landed (or taken off depending on your perspective). DJI has advanced its done line-up significantly since introducing the first Mavic Pro back in 2016. The Mavic Pro line, including the upgraded Mavic 2 Pro, have been workhorses for those in the aerial photography and videography fields, while the Mavic Air line targeted consumers who craved a quality drone with good camera chops, but didn't quite want to jump into prosumer territory. We mention DJI's previous-gen products here hoping to avoid some confusion. With this latest drone carrying simple Mavic 3 branding -- sans Pro -- some may think the Mavic 3 is somehow lesser than its Pro-branded predecessors. Don't think that for one second, though. The Mavic 3 is a professional piece of kit through and through.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO