Have you ever tried to open a PDF in Safari on the Mac, only to be hit with a “Blocked Plug-In” message in the browser, rather than the PDF?. While sometimes this can relate to having the Adobe Acrobat plugin installed on the Mac, it can also be an issue with Safari and loading some PDF files in general. Perhaps it’s just a bug, or an overzealous security measure, but if you find the “Blocked Plug-in” message in Safari on the Mac when attempting to load a PDF, and you need to have access to that PDF, here’s one way to get around the error message and open the PDF file.

SOFTWARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO