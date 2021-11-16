Fancy X table and bench

Fancy Free Liquor is debuting their tasting counter at their launch party on Saturday, November 20th from 2-5 pm. Fancy Free is an upscale wine, beer and spirits store that recently opened last year in Burbank and is known for their eclectic collection of vodka, gin, rum, tequila and whiskey, as well as their cocktail mixes and kits. The store offers many ways to shop including in person, curbside, next day local delivery, and in-state shipping, which makes their kits a great holiday gift.
