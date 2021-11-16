ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

States’ urgent push to overhaul reading instruction

countynewsonline.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, Del. — Weeks into the school year at the Bayard School, five wiggly first graders were working with reading specialist Jodi Forestieri on recognizing the starting sounds of words. “Mmm, moon,” Forestieri said, prompting the children to point to the corresponding word on their worksheet. “Tuh, tape.”. Forestieri...

www.countynewsonline.org

Comments / 0

Related
alreporter.com

Ivey pushes for one-year delay in third grade reading requirement

It appears that Alabama won’t be holding back third-graders who fail to meet basic reading standards. During a State School Board meeting on Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she planned to seek a one-year delay in the promotion requirement included in the “Literacy Act” passed by the legislature in 2019. That portion of the Literacy Act requires schools to hold back third-graders who fail to achieve certain benchmarks in reading proficiency.
EDUCATION
ctnewsonline.com

Math, reading scores tumble locally and across the state

Unprecedented disruption of classroom instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a drop in math and reading standardized test scores among 476,000 public school students in Kansas with the steepest assessment damage among children struggling with math. Information released by the Kansas State Department of Education offered the first statewide evaluation...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Tennessee State
State
Connecticut State
warwickvalleyschools.com

Instruction

Information and resources pertaining to academics at Warwick Valley Schools. Information regarding District and New York State requirements for graduation. Information and resources pertaining to guidance counseling at the elementary schools, Middle School and High School. Instructional Technology. Information and resources pertaining to the District’s integrated educational technology systems. Partners...
WARWICK, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Kelly
countynewsonline.org

As enrollment falls and colleges close, a surprising number of new ones are opening

PORTLAND, Maine — The ergonomic chairs, glass-walled conference rooms, ubiquitous technology and smell of new carpets and fresh paint scream well-funded startup. And that’s what the Roux Institute is: a brand-new university campus backed by $200 million of donated money. The institute, which opened last year in borrowed space with...
COLLEGES
CBS Pittsburgh

Norwin School District Mandates Masks Again

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – Masks will be mandatory at Norwin School District again on Monday. Norwin was one of the only local districts to remove its mask requirement after a legal back and forth over the Wolf administration’s order requiring masks in K-12 schools. Earlier this week, a judge said that order must expire on Dec. 4. In an email to families, the district said that decision met one of the requirements put in place by the school board. Norwin outlined consequences for districts that don’t follow the state’s mask mandate in its email. “The Norwin School District will not expose itself to any sanctions imposed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education for not complying with the Face Covering Order. If imposed, the sanctions could cause serious harm to our school district’s student programs and services,” the district said. Before the order was thrown out, Gov. Tom Wolf announced he would return authority on masking decisions back to local school officials on Jan. 17.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
Virginia Mercury

In a push to reduce maternal mortality, Virginia is expanding access to doulas

Kali King could sense something was wrong during her last pregnancy. She had gone into labor, but when she went into the hospital on a Sunday, her cervix wasn’t dilating. She wanted to see her OB-GYN the next day, but one of the doctors there was insistent she could wait until Thursday for a check-up. […] The post In a push to reduce maternal mortality, Virginia is expanding access to doulas appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy