A recent survey stated that some of the common expectations that millennials have at work are faster growth, instant feedback, and unhindered professional improvement. The expectations of other generations from their work can be starkly different from millennials. One characteristic that truly distinguishes today’s employees from old generations is the understanding of and alignment with modern technologies. To understand different generations of employees, HRs should be dynamic in the way they think, feel, and connect with them. HRs need to shift to mentoring as well as empowering them.

