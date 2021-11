The Clay Center Red Cross Community Blood Drive will be held Friday, November 19 at the Catholic Parish Center from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 pm. This drive will be by appointment only. All donors and volunteers will be required to wear a facemask, whether you have been vaccinated or not. If you don't have one, one will be provided. There will be no lunch served at this drive, but there will be prepackaged snacks, fruit juice and water. Please arrive as close as possible to your appointment time, not more than 15 minutes early and not more than 15 minutes late.

