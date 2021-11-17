ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard Marks’ Oaktree Freezes Americold

Cover picture for the articleOaktree Capital Management recently disclosed its 13F portfolio updates for the third quarter of 2021, which ended on Sept. 30. (Trades, Portfolio) and several fellow investors in 1995, Oaktree Capital Management is a global investing firm that specializes in alternative and credit strategies. The Los Angeles-based firm now has over 39...

Julian Robertson Becomes a Tesla Bull

(Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Management released its 13F for the third quarter of 2021 earlier this week. The quarter that ended on Sept. 30 marked some interesting updates for the company. Robertson, the “father of the hedge fund,” founded Tiger Management in 1980, turning an initial $8 million into over $22...
Auxier Acquires 2 Stocks, Continues to Downsize Mastercard

(Trades, Portfolio), leader of Auxier Asset Management, released his third-quarter portfolio earlier this week. The guru’s Oregon-based firm seeks to invest in “compelling, undervalued” companies that have, among other attributes, strong or improving fundamentals, consistent operating results, a significant competitive advantage, understandable products and a demonstrated ability to earn a high return on capital.
Wide Selection of Stocks Pushes Market Higher

A broad base of stocks has driven the market’s recent gains, an encouraging sign for investors wondering how long the year’s formidable rally can continue. The S&P 500 has risen 25% in 2021 and last week notched its 66th record close of the year—more new highs than in any year since 1995. Recent gains have come from a diverse array of stocks. Last week saw record closes from dozens of names, ranging from Estee Lauder Cos. and AutoZone Inc., to Netflix Inc. and Home Depot Inc.
STOCKS
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) sank 0.47% to $678.80 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $22.19 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Squarespace stock set for second-straight double-digit decline after 'disappointment' with investor day

Shares of Squarespace Inc. are on track to register their second-straight double-digit percentage decline Friday as analysts continued to weigh in on the company's analyst-day commentary. Shares are off 10.8% in Friday trading after falling 12% in Thursday's session. While the company outlined its opportunities in commerce during the Thursday event, "the disappointment on the day proved to the company's long-term margin guidance pointing to very little, if any, free-cash flow margin leverage remaining in the business, which was below what we believe investors were expecting long term," wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Brad Erickson late Thursday. He has a sector-perform rating on the stock and cut his price target to $39 from $48. Mizuho analyst Siti Panagrahi had a different take, writing that "a lack of guidance on long-term revenue growth likely disappointed investors, leading to share price weakness and likely keeping shares range-bound in the near-term." He noted that the company is expected to give "top-line growth guidance" on its fourth-quarter earnings call. Panagrahi rates the stock a buy but lowered his price target to $60 from $70.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Ron Baron’s Firm Makes ‘Smart’ Bet on Rental Market

Baron Funds recently released its 13F portfolio updates for the third quarter of 2021, which ended on Sept. 30. (Trades, Portfolio) in 1982, Baron Funds is a long-term asset management firm that invests in well-researched value opportunities led by quality management teams. The firm seeks to ignore short-term market fluctuations as long as they do not change a company’s fundamentals. Baron manages the Growth and Partners funds and co-manages the Asset Fund, with a preference for small and mid-cap companies that might be struggling now but which demonstrate strong competitive advantages and growth prospects.
SOFTWARE
stockxpo.com

UBS Names Colm Kelleher as Next Chairman

UBS Group AG named former Morgan Stanley executive Colm Kelleher to succeed Axel Weber as its next chairman, landing a prominent Wall Street name to oversee the Swiss bank. Mr. Kelleher spent 30 years at Morgan Stanley and was in the No. 2 job as president before leaving in June 2019. He held roles including chief financial officer at the bank through the 2008 financial crisis, and oversaw Morgan Stanley’s wealth-management business, a keen competitor to UBS.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Arista Networks stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. are off 2.4% in Friday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing that the stock's "valuation has come to credit much of the upside we expect over the next year." In order for Arista's stock to head toward what Marshall deems her "bull case," the company would likely need to rack up "new hyperscale wins," and she doesn't anticipate that the company will generate these "incremental wins" in the next six to 12 months. "We could be too conservative in moving to equal weight with larger-than-expected share gains in enterprise or faster ramping of 200G/400G upgrades, or with evidence of potential hyperscale wins materializing earlier than expected," she wrote. "However, we would largely view a faster cycle as creating more difficult 2023 comps." Marshall raised her price target on the stock to $138 from $115 in conjunction with the downgrade, and her new target accounts for the company's recent stock split. Shares have added 41% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 7%.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Sinking Stocks to Sell as They Notch New Lows

The market tide continues to rise, but not all boats are being lifted. Some have gaping holes and are sinking even as everything else floats to new heights. That makes them prime stocks to sell. Losing money when the broad market is declining would be understandable and forgivable — doing...
MARKETS
GlobeSt.com

With Distress Out of Style, Oaktree Closes $15.9B Opportunities Fund

Opportunity, indeed. Oaktree Capital Management announced that it closed its $15.9 billion Oaktree Opportunities Fund XI, exceeding the $15 billion target and becoming the company’s largest fund to date. The fund is focused on “an attractive mix of opportunities that are diversified across geographies, sectors and asset classes,” as the...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InvestorPlace

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Hold Forever

Editor’s Note: “7 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Hold Forever” was originally published in October 2021. It has been updated to include the latest available information. The allure of dividend stocks should be increasing right now. The Fed has signaled that it will soon begin tapering the market...
STOCKS

