Yellowstone is easily the hottest series out on TV and there are a lot of people who are straight-up fanatics about the show. Are you one of them?. I think it's safe to say that I qualify as a Yellowstone addict living in the great state of Louisiana... which is the complete opposite of Montana! Even though I was late to the 'Yellowstone' party, I'm here now. Just don't tell anyone that I didn't watch the first three seasons until this past summer. Sshhhh! I know it's embarrassing! However, I counted down to the return of the new season of Yellowstone just like every other woman with a crush on Rip.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO