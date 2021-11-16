ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Crosstown Showdown To Return To Jackson Field In 2022

By Brock Palmbos
 5 days ago
The Lansing Lugnuts announced on Tuesday that the annual exhibition baseball game, titled the "Crosstown Showdown" between the Lansing Lugnuts and the Michigan State University baseball team will return on April 6, 2022 at Jackson Field in downtown Lansing. The two sides had met annually from 2007 until 2019....

