Oil and gas contract activity in Q3 2021 witnessed a decrease in the number of contracts and an increase in contract value. Some of the notable contracts with value greater than $1bn include Consolidated Contractors’ $2.3bn contract from Chiyoda Corp and Technip Energies joint venture (JV) to set up the key process units necessary for the construction of four LNG trains each with about 8Mtpa capacity, resulting in a total capacity of over 32Mtpa as part of the LNG package of the North Field East Project (NFE) in Qatar, Saipem and Saipem Contracting’s $1.484bn contract from NNPC for the rehabilitation of Warri and Kaduna refineries in Nigeria, China Energy Construction Gezhouba International Company’s $1.09bn contract from Tobago Oil and Gas Energy Group for the LPG storage and transportation project on the west coast of Trinidad and Tobago; and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) a five-year framework agreements worth up to AED3.67 billion ($1bn) with multiple EPC companies for future concept and Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) services for major projects across its full value chain to support its 2030 strategy in UAE.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO