I Said What I Said!! Mary J. Blige Is Still Against Doing A Verzuz Battle

By Debra Oh
hiphollywood.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen talking about singing queens, real ones know Mary J. Blige is always at the top of the list. So it’s only right that in the age of the Verzuz Battle, fans to want to see the legend in action. Welp, it looks like she...

Anita Rochelle
4d ago

Yeah, I yhink Mary and ALOT more good singer and rappers need to let that crap go. Why must an artist have to go through this? People you know Mary stays hot on & off the charts. I think Mary has the right idea, I mean she would beat the Hades out of another female singer. We ALL know Mary's skills, she has NOTHING to prove.

Shahawn Donaldson
4d ago

I don't know another female artist match up with Mary other than Mariah Carey cause they came out around the same time imo,but both have good music out and loyal fan base.

Montrae Davis
3d ago

Mary is busy! She's acting! Just other projects! Not every artist wants to do this!! Go see her in concert for the full experience! She's amazing

Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Glam in White Suit, Diamonds, Feathered Coat & Pointy Boots at ‘Power Book ll: Ghost’ Premiere

Mary J. Blige stepped out in a glamorous white outfit to walk the red carpet last night at the NYC premiere of her Starz show “Power Book ll: Ghost.” Wearing head-to-toe white, the Grammy-winning artist donned a long feather-covered coat over a sleek white pantsuit completed with a tie. For shoes, she opted for a pair of ivory pointy-toed leather boots. Pulling things together seamlessly, Blige added some oversized silver hoop earrings and two massive diamond rings, one on each finger, which she showed off for the cameras. The 50-year-old hitmaker-turned-actress, who’s also known as the “Queen of Hip Hop & Soul,” has been making waves with show-stopping looks since she hit the scene in the early ’90s. Always one to have fun with her outerwear and footwear, she attended the Bottega Veneta spring ’22 fashion show last month wearing a $22,000 coat by the luxury label. Shop white leather boots for the winter season ahead. To Buy: Schutz Mikki Mid Leather Bootie, $148; schutz-shoes.com   To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Shake-Ya Feather Over the Knee Boot, $320; nordstrom.com To Buy: Aldo Lille Mid-Calf Block Heel Boot, $180; aldoshoes.com Click through the gallery to check out Mary J. Blige’s red carpet style evolution.
Variety

Watch Missy Elliott Pay Tribute to ‘Godmothers of Hip-Hop’ at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Four-time Grammy winning singer-songwriter-producer Missy Elliott was honored Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ciara and Lizzo (pictured below, filming Elliott’s acceptance speech on their phones) were among those to introduce Elliott at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce ceremony — fittingly, Elliott’s star was placed outside the new location of the giant Amoeba Music record store on Hollywood Boulevard, which will also be a location for stars for other music honorees, Ana Martinez, said. Elliott — who gave a career-spanning interview to Variety to mark the occasion — teared up as she thanked all the people who helped along...
Variety

Mary J. Blige Performs at Chanel No. 5’s 100th Anniversary Party

You won’t find Chanel No. 5 under the tree just yet. But in New York City on Friday, the iconic fragrance and fashion brand took over Rockefeller Center for an exclusive debut party of “Chanel No. 5 In the Stars,” a new outdoor installation which celebrates the iconic fragrance’s 100th year anniversary. Arriving in cashmere sweaters and classic Chanel tweed on a cold New York City night, guests like Jemima Kirke, Ella Hunt, Brittany O’Grady, Lily Allen, Lauren Ridloff, Broadway’s Reneé Rapp, and a host of New York City socialites and Chanel ambassadors encircled 30 Rock’s ice-skating rink, stamped with an...
thisis50.com

Was Mary J Blige’s “I Can Love You” A Faith Evans Diss Track

On The 18th of November, our very own Queen of Hip Hop Soul takes the stage at the Barclay Center with D-Nice. As everyone prepares for the epic night, it got me wondering about the stories behind the tracks. A few years ago, I attended another MJB concert in Los Angeles during the BET Awards. While singing my favorite track with the crowd, I happened to be standing next to someone in the music industry. When the set ended I chatted with the industry stranger a bit, then they casually mentioned that “I Can Love You” featuring Lil Kim was actually a Faith Evans diss track aimed at Diddy and the Notorious BIG for choosing her over them. Instantly, I became offended. Faith is a friend and my guard went straight up. But then it made sense.
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Shares "The Algorithm" Ft. Method Man, Redman, Mary J. Blige, Ice Cube, Fabolous & More

With his new role at Def Jam in place, Snoop Dogg is making his debut on the label. Being a Def Jam artist was something of a dream for the Rap icon and now that he has a position with the legendary label, he is looking to shine a light on veterans and newcomers. Snoop has been speaking about his anticipated project The Algorthim for some time and the rollout has been extensive as the rapper prepares fans for what he believes is the album of the year.
Variety

Missy Elliott Tears Up at Hollywood Walk of Fame After-Party During Toasts From Janet Jackson and LL Cool J (EXCLUSIVE)

Not long after Missy Elliott’s Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Monday, the hip-hop icon was feted with a starry afternoon after-party at the Ardor at The West Hollywood Edition hotel. The intimate get-together of about 50 people included LL Cool J, Janelle Monáe, Lizzo, Ciara, MC Lyte, CeCe Peniston, Cheryl “Salt” James, JoJo and more. After Missy entered the party to cheers and applause, Mona Scott-Young played a video montage tribute featuring Janet Jackson, Queen Latifah, Timbaland, Brandy and Busta Rhymes.   “Your music, kids still live for it to this very day,” Jackson said. “You are always ahead of...
audacy.com

7 of Mary J. Blige's best collaborations

A majorly historic night for Hip Hop is fast approaching, with a veritable who's-who of the genre's stars announced for a worldwide Super Bowl halftime performance on February 13, 2022. As we prepare for what is sure to be one of the biggest and best Super Bowl halftime performances of...
djmag.com

Snoop Dogg shares tracklist for new Def Jam album featuring Busta Rhymes, Mary J Blige, Method Man, more

Snoop Dogg has revealed the tracklist for his forthcoming album 'The Algorithm'. The record, which is his 19th studio album, takes in a number of guests, including the likes of Mary J Blige, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Usher, Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes, among many others. As well as leading various tracks himself, the album also includes a number of other artists from across Def Jam's roster. Check the full tracklist below.
hiphop-n-more.com

Here’s the Tracklist for Snoop Dogg’s ‘Algorithm’ Album Ft. Usher, Mary J. Blige, Wiz Khalifa, More

Next Friday, November 19 will see the release of Snoop Dogg’s new album Algorithm. There’s special interest from the community in this Snoop album as it marks his first under Def Jam after he took on the role of Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant for the iconic label. The legendary rapper mentioned a couple of times in recent interviews that he’s going to have a mix of artists assisting him on the album and not every track will have a performance from him.
WWD

Celebrating Chanel No.5’s Centennial at Rockefeller Center With Mary J. Blige and Tommy Dorfman

Click here to read the full article. In-person events may be back in full swing, but for many partygoers at Chanel’s party on Friday night, it wasn’t until the soiree that they felt a true sense of a return to normalcy. “It’s how you know the world is returning back to normal: when Chanel says so,” said “Stranger Things” actress Sadie Sink.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press TourInside Chanel Cruise 2022 Show in DubaiGetting Ready for Hulaween With Kim Petras Three days after the brand’s cruise 2022 repeat show in Dubai, it came Stateside for another affair. The party, dubbed “In...
Complex

Will Smith Says He and LL Cool J Have Discussed a Possible ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Will Smith says he’s considered stepping onto the Verzuz stage with fellow rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J. But he isn’t too confident he’ll come out with a win. Smith spoke about the potential battle during a recent appearance on Sway in the Morning with his King Richard co-stars Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney. At one point during the interview, the titular host asked Will if he had ever considered doing a Verzuz. Smith then revealed he and LL had already discussed it.
TVLine

Power Book II's Mary J. Blige, Michael Rainey & Co. Talk 'Rattled' Monet, Tariq's 'Unstoppable' Crew in Season 2

It takes a lot to shake Power Book II: Ghost‘s queenpin Monet Tejada, so when Mary J. Blige describes her character as“rattled” at the start of the Starz spinoff’s Season 2, you know you’re in for a ride. “Her son was shot,” the Grammy winner reminds TVLine in the video preview above, referring to Dru’s injury at the end of Season 1. “He survived, and she doesn’t want that to happen again, so she’s really a little off, and a little nervous.” In fact, just about everyone is on edge when the show returns Sunday (9/8c), thanks to the murder of Prof. Jabari...
