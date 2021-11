During a virtual meeting on Monday night, President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed tensions and deepening disputes over Taiwan. Despite escalating tensions with China over Taiwan, the US has restated its "rock-solid" support for the self-ruled island. Although the People's Republic of China (PRC) has never ruled Taiwan, it claims sovereignty over the island, which it regards as part of its territory under the "one China" principle.

