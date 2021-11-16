ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Cancelled Qatar Airways Flight - What Are My Entitlements?

executivetraveller.com
 5 days ago

I was booked on QR899 out of BNE to DOH last night and after physically having to drive to the airport to find out the flight had been cancelled due to tech issues in...

www.executivetraveller.com

Comments / 0

Related
executivetraveller.com

Virgin Australia jumps into the ‘points plane’ game

Virgin Australia is making every economy seat on every domestic flight available as a Velocity Reward Seat bookable at the lowest number of Velocity Points. The offer covers travel from December 1 2021 to March 31 2022, although those seats must be booked by midnight Tuesday November 23 – so the clock's ticking, and you've got less than 48 hours to swoop on this deal.
WORLD
Best Life

This Popular Airline Will Cut All Flights to 2 Major Airports, Starting Jan. 4

Air travel is finally picking back up again after the COVID pandemic effectively halted most passengers' travel plans. But now travelers are facing new challenges, including canceled flights. Both Southwest and American Airlines each made nearly 2,000 last-minute flight cancellations in the last few months, stranding people in airports across the country. And it's no longer just certain flights getting cut because of weather and staffing shortages: Many airlines are taking this time to restructure their service on a larger scale, pulling entire flight routes from cities. In fact, one popular airline just announced that it is permanently cutting all of its flights to two of the biggest airports in the U.S. soon. Read on to find out if your travel could be affected next year.
NEWARK, NJ
simpleflying.com

Executive Travel: Inside Qatar Airways’ Private Jet Fleet

Qatar Airways is unusual amongst airlines in that it maintains a fleet of private aircraft alongside its commercial fleet. Qatar Executive is a subsidiary of the airline that operates mostly Gulfstream private jets. With significant orders in place, this is set to expand over the coming years. Qatar Airways started...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entitlements#Travel Insurance#Bne#Auckland Int#Covid#Pcr
insideflyer.com

A Hotel Wants to Cancel my Reservation – What Can I Do About it?

For those of a certain age – or who like to watch 1990s comedys on a streaming service – the old Seinfeld joke still rings true. “You know how to take the reservation… you just don’t know how to hold the reservation!” Whether it’s a car rental agency without cars or an overbooked flight, it’s hard to remain calm when a confirmed reservation isn’t being honored.
LIFESTYLE
loyaltylobby.com

Qatar Airways & JetBlue Form Loyalty Partnership

Qatar Airways and JetBlue have launched this week reciprocal loyalty partnership for members of Privilege Club ad TrueBlue. Airlines offer reciprocal miles earnings on each other’s flights immediately, while the ability to redeem miles will be introduced in the coming months. You can access Qatar’s page for JetBlue here, and...
INDUSTRY
breakingtravelnews.com

Qatar Airways welcomes first Boeing 777-9 to Doha

Qatar Airways has showcased its role as a global launch customer for the latest generation Boeing 777-9 aircraft after welcoming the jet to Doha International Airport. A host of VIP guests joined Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, to share in the arrival of the aircraft, which will remain in Qatar before returning to Boeing Field in Seattle to continue its test program.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
executivetraveller.com

Singapore Airlines’ new first class caviar service, Lobster Thermidor

Singapore Airlines is charting a fresh culinary flightpath for 2022, headlined by a range of new dishes across its popular Book The Cook service. The airline has also tweaked its first class caviar service offered to passengers in its Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 suites. However, Singapore Airlines’ Global Food...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Qatar Airways
executivetraveller.com

Qantas’ Singapore VTL flights set for take-off

Qantas will return to Singapore next week with the launch of designated VTL flights from Sydney and Melbourne. The airline has confirmed that "all Qantas flights from Australia to Singapore are designated as Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) services." However, there's a caveat for some non-vax'd travellers: "in line with Singapore...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Travel + Leisure

American Airlines and British Airways Will Offer Free COVID Tests to Business Travelers

American Airlines and British Airways are making it easier for business travelers to hop across the Atlantic Ocean without having to worry about COVID-19 testing. Beginning next year, business travelers booking premium seats on American Airlines and British Airways through American Express Global Business Travel will be able to have the required COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them before departure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BoardingArea

First Impressions: Qatar Airways Qsuites

Hello from Cape Town. Thanks to an abundance of vacation time from work that will expire at the end of the year. Plus a wife and family who are very understanding and generous to let me get away, I’m currently in the midst of a fun trip. Part to get to places I had tried to visit in the past, but the pandemic changed those plans. Beyond that, I’ve been wanted to experience Qatar Airways flagship business class product, Qsuites for some time. So for this trip I was able to do both.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Qatar Airways & JetBlue now offer reciprocal mileage earning

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
LIFESTYLE
executivetraveller.com

Why Emirates boss Tim Clark thought his A380 bar might be a flop

Since its debut in 2008, Emirates' inflight Airbus A380 cocktail bar has become one of the airline's signature features. Nestled away at the rear of the superjumbo's upper deck, it's become a wildly popular go-to for business class travellers, along with first class passengers seeking a social break from their private suites.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cathay Pacific cabin crew forced to ‘avoid social contact’ for 21 days after flights abroad

Cathay Pacific flight attendants and pilots have reportedly been instructed to avoid all unnecessary social contact for a full 21 days after layovers abroad.The Hong Kong flag carrier has told staff they must quarantine for three days following their return from international destinations where they’ve spent the night, before swerving non-essential social contact for a further 18 days, alongside daily Covid testing.During quarantine, crew must remain at home at all times other than to buy food and essential items, exercise alone and seek medical attention, reports the BBC.The new rules came into effect on 17 November.Air crew must also follow...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inside Indiana Business

Report: British Airways Considering Direct Flight to Indy

British Airways is seeking to establish a new transatlantic flight from London to Indianapolis, according to a report published by Airport Coordination Limited. The airline looks to begin offering flights from Heathrow Airport next summer. Airport Coordination Limited is a United Kingdom-based company that helps coordinate flight routes for nearly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Best Life

Never Ask for This One Favor on a Plane, Flight Attendants Warn

Over the last year and a half, it's safe to say that air travel has hit some serious turbulence. But throughout the ups and downs of the pandemic, flight attendants have kept their heads high. Whether they're bringing a cart full of snacks to each row or explaining the mask policy, flight attendants work hard to ease their passengers' stress, no matter what challenges arise along the way. But regardless of how much you rely on flight attendants when traveling, they can't say yes to every question you ask. In fact, there's one particular task that flight attendants can't help you with, even though you probably expect them to. Read on to find out the one favor you should never ask a flight attendant.
LIFESTYLE
executivetraveller.com

Singapore Airlines’ new First Class, Private Room lounges open 2022

Singapore Airlines says its all-new SilverKris First Class and The Private Room lounges at Changi Terminal 3 will open "in the first quarter of 2022" after a multi-million dollar makeover. The extensive project also includes a total reimagining of the SilverKris Business Class lounge, which will be revealed on November...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

British Airways Eyes London To Indianapolis Flights

Could Indianapolis be connected non-stop to London next summer? British Airways has shown its intention, although the situation is more complicated than this and far from certain. Elsewhere, the latest slot filings suggest that it may relaunch Pittsburgh, Portland, Calgary, and Kuala Lumpur. What’s happening?. British Airways has applied to...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy