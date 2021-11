CHARLOTTE, NC - It was a defensive struggle at first but the Hornets pushed the pace in the second half and came away with their ninth win of the season, defeating the Washington Wizards, 97-87. Daniel Gafford was a major problem for the Charlotte Hornets right out of the shoot. Washington kept pounding the ball inside to him and some of their other bigs, taking advantage of the defensive efficiencies of Mason Plumlee. Gafford recorded eight of the Wizards' first 13 points, guiding them to a 13-9 advantage midway through the first quarter.

