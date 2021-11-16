ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Advanced Micro Devices vs. Analog Devices: Which Semiconductor Stock is a Better Buy?

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo support industries struggling with the global semiconductor chip shortage, governments worldwide are taking steps to help ramp up chip production. This, together with breakthroughs in chip-manufacturing processes, should drive the performances of popular chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI). But which of these stocks is a better...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

5 Must-Buy Stocks to Tap Nasdaq Composite's Impressive Rally

Wall Street continues its dream run for 2021, with just six weeks left this year. Although the rally is broad-based, market participants are surprised with the performance of Nasdaq Composite. The tech-heavy index had an astonishing rally in the pandemic-ridden 2020. However, in the beginning of 2021, several economists and financial experts were skeptical about Nasdaq Composite due to the stretched valuation of the technology sector.
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

NVIDIA or AMD Stock: Which Is A Better Buy Now

The semiconductor industry has been under “bullish attack” in 2021. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) - Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Report is up more than 50% in the past year, with two of the most relevant players in the sector competing for the spotlight: NVIDIA (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report.
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Coinbase vs. Robinhood: Which Is Better for Buying Crypto?

When comparing Coinbase with Robinhood, it’s important to know what kind of service and trading platform you want to use. Robinhood is a traditional stockbroker that also offers a few cryptos for trading, while Coinbase is exclusively a cryptocurrency exchange. Sponsored. Let’s compare all the essential aspects of the two...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analog Devices's Earnings: A Preview

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Analog Devices will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.70. Analog Devices bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Semiconductor Industry#Semiconductor Stock#Better Buy#Advanced Micro Devices#Analog Devices#Spdr S P 500 Trust Etf#Cagr
investing.com

Greenland Technologies vs. Caterpillar: Which Heavy Equipment Stock is a Better Buy?

The resumption of various industrial and construction activities has increased the demand for heavy equipment and related engines and parts. Therefore, we think Caterpillar (CAT) and Greenland Technologies (GTEC) should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) and Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) are two prominent players in the heavy equipment space. CAT, which is headquartered in Peoria, Ill., designs, manufactures, and sells construction, mining, forestry machinery, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. The company also manufactures other related parts for its equipment, offers financing and insurance, and distributes its products through dealers. In comparison, Hangzhou, China-based GTEC develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machinery, EVs, electric industrial vehicles, and robotic cargo carriers internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

International Game Technology vs. Scientific Games: Which Gambling Stock is a Better Buy?

The increasing legalization of online gambling across several states should benefit prominent gambling companies International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Headquartered in London, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) provides worldwide gaming technology products and services. It operates in two segments: Global Lottery and Global Gaming. In comparison, Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) develops technology-based products and services and related content for international gaming, lottery, social, and digital gaming industries. It operates in Gaming; Lottery; SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL); and Digital segments.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
The Motley Fool

Magnite vs. PubMatic: Which Stock Is a Better Buy?

Magnite's top-line revenue growth rate overstates the company's organic momentum. PubMatic seems to be taking market share from Magnite (at least when excluding the incremental sales Magnite has acquired from acquisitions). Investors shouldn't overlook the advantage of Magnite's size -- both in terms of revenue and employees. Before PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)...
STOCKS
investing.com

Tesla vs. Rivian: Which Electric Vehicle Stock Is a Better Investment?

Investors who are bullish on the electric vehicle (EV) space might consider adding stocks such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Rivian (RIVN) to their portfolios. While Tesla is a market leader that has generated staggering returns since its IPO, Rivian commands a multi-billion-dollar valuation and is backed by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).After a subdued start to 2021, electric vehicle (EV) stocks have been gaining momentum in the second half of this year. For example, shares of Tesla (TSLA) have gained close to 90% in the last six months while the recent IPO Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is up 45% since its IPO last week.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

SoFi vs. Upstart: Which Personal Loans Stock Is a Better Buy?

Shares of personal loan companies SoFi (SOFI) and Upstart (UPST) have experienced impressive gains in 2021. Today I’ll take a look to see the key business segments of the companies and analyze which is a better investment at current valuations. Fintech companies have been on an absolute tear since the...
CREDITS & LOANS
The Motley Fool

Solana vs. Cardano: Which Is the Better Buy?

Fool.com editor Eric Bleeker, The Motley Fool's Lead Crypto Advisor Bernd Schmid, and Fool.com contributor Chris MacDonald discuss the bull case behind Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) and Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) and which crypto may come out ahead in the end. This clip from "The Crypto Show" on Backstage Pass was recorded on Nov. 4.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Advanced Micro Devices's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices. Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) we detected 83 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43.37% of the...
ECONOMY
gpsworld.com

Analog Devices honored with Electronics Industry 2021 Awards

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) recently received four Electronics Industry 2021 Awards presented by Datateam Business Media. The awards honor the best professionals, products, projects, and companies across the electronics sector. ADI received awards in the following categories: environmental leadership, excellence in innovation (for the ADAR3000 beam forming integrated circuit), aerospace/military/defense product of the year, and embedded solution product of the year (for the MAX78000 artificial intelligence microcontroller). It also received the “Highly Commended” distinction in the Internet of Things product of the year category.
TECHNOLOGY
pulse2.com

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock: $180 Price Target From Wells Fargo

The shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) have received a price target of $180 from Wells Fargo. These are the details. The shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) have received a price target of $180 from Wells Fargo. And Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers increased the price target from $145 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the company shares.
MARKETS
investing.com

Skillz vs. Gravity: Which Gaming Stock is a Better Buy?

The demand for gaming has skyrocketed due to COVID-19 pandemic-led remote lifestyles. While eased pandemic restrictions this year have been shifting peoples’ focus to outdoor activities, the increasing availability of cloud gaming should keep driving the industry’s growth. So, we think prominent gaming companies Gravity (GRVY) and Skillz (SKLZ) should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Gravity Co., Ltd. (GRVY) develops, publishes, and distributes online games internationally. It offers multiplayer online role-playing games that include Ragnarok Online, Requiem, and Dragonica. In comparison, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
MARKETS
investing.com

NICE vs. Verint Systems: Which Software Stock is a Better Buy?

Because the software market is making leaps and bounds with continued digital transformation and hybrid or remote lifestyles, prominent companies in the sector, NICE (NICE) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT), should witness increasing demand for their solutions. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Based in Ra'anana, Israel, NICE Ltd. (NICE) provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Customer Engagement; and Financial Crime and Compliance. In comparison, customer engagement solutions provider Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) offers various applications for forecasting and scheduling, which accommodate the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations. Verint is headquartered in Melville, N.Y.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy