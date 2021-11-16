ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'The Expanse' Season 6 Trailer Is Here

By Matt McGloin
cosmicbook.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to watch intelligent science-fiction and are tired of all the dumb, goofy sci-fi, tune in to The Expanse, which airs on Amazon Prime. This is something I wish Marvel Studios and the MCU would put out, something that adapts the Annihilation, Nova, and Guardians of the Galaxy comics...

cosmicbook.news

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

New Official Trailer For LOST IN SPACE Final Season

Netflix has released this new official trailer for the third and final season of Lost in Space. All episodes drop December 1, 2021, only on Netflix. In the third and final season of Lost in Space, the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family’s survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation — but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever. Meanwhile John and Maureen — with Don at their side — must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids. The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost — but being separated from the ones they love… as they face the greatest alien threat yet.
TV SERIES
vitalthrills.com

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller Season 2 Trailer

National Geographic has revealed the trailer for Season 2 of Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, which is set to debut Wednesday, December 1 at 9/8c on National Geographic and streaming on Hulu. You can watch the trailer for the second season using the player below and read on for episode...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Aggretsuko season 4 trailer shared by Netflix

Everyone’s favourite cute death metal red panda is coming back to Netflix for a new season. During the recent Netflix Festival Japan 2021 livestream, the streaming service revealed the trailer for Aggretsuko season 4 – which is scheduled to release on the platform come December 16. The hit anime series...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Adams
Person
Shohreh Aghdashloo
Person
Dan Abnett
Person
David Strathairn
Person
Nova
Person
Wes Chatham
Person
Steven Strait
horrornewsnetwork.net

New ‘Dexter’ Trailer Offers Sneak Peek Into Season

Dexter is back. Let the bloody fun and games begin. Dexter: New Blood debuted last night on Showtime and, with it, a new trailer was dropped to tease what fans can look forward to in this 10-episode revival of the award-winning show. Check out the video, courtesy of comicbook.com, on this page,
TV SERIES
cosmicbook.news

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Final Trailer Is Here

Sony has released the final trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife which debuts next week Friday exclusively in movie theaters. "Have you missed us?" teases the video description. From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom...
MOVIES
TVLine

The Expanse Final Season Trailer: A 'Wounded, Broken' Rocinante Embarks on a Bold Secret Mission

The Rocinante may be down, but it is by no means out, Avasarala makes clear in the full trailer for The Expanse‘s sixth and final season. Set in a colonized solar system, Prime Video‘s sci-fi series began with the governments of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt locked in long-standing conflict. The crew of the Rocinante – an illegally salvaged warship – then stumbled on a vast conspiracy and a mysterious alien technology that threatens to upend the balance of power and the fate of humanity. The Expanse‘s farewell run — launching Friday, Dec. 10 with the first of six weekly episodes...
TV SERIES
E! News

The New Gossip Girl Trailer Is Here and It Is Not Safe for Work

Hey, Upper East Siders, we promise this post will be pretty. That's because Gossip Girl returns this Thanksgiving with Dior St. Honoré purses, Venmo transactions, champagne clinks, and a whole lot of sexual tension. Season one of the HBO Max reboot, starring Jordyn Alexander, Tavi Gevinson, Zión Moreno, Savanna Lee Smith, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown and Evan Mock, is back for part two and is "anything but over." HBO dropped a new trailer for part two of the season on Nov. 10, and it promises that our favorite group of Manhattan private school elite are still struggling with secrets and lies in the age of social media.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Expanse#Mcu#Galaxy#Free Navy#Iron Man#Csi
SuperHeroHype

Nick Fury Returns In First Look At Marvel’s Secret Invasion Series

Nick Fury Returns In First Look At Marvel’s Secret Invasion Series. Marvel’s Secret Invasion series is currently in production, but apparently not far enough along for a trailer on Disney+ Day. Regardless, Marvel Studios and Disney+ have released a first look at Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury on the show. And as you can see from the pic above, he’s looking a little ragged, and his signature eye patch is missing. Nick Fury returns.
TV SERIES
cosmicbook.news

'Halo the Series' Teaser For Paramount Plus

During the twentieth anniversary of Xbox, the Paramount Plus streaming service released the first teaser for its upcoming live-action Halo series that debuts in 2022. Details include the series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Spartan-117, where the series is described as an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant while weaving deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure, and a richly imagined vision of the future.
VIDEO GAMES
HuffingtonPost

'The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder' Trailer Is Here

The trailer for the upcoming Disney+ animated series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” has arrived. The new series, which is a revival of the original early 2000s “The Proud Family,” is set to hit the streaming platform in February, Disney+ announced on Friday. The trailer begins with a feature...
TV SERIES
Complex

Watch the New Teaser Trailer for the Final Season of ‘Ozark’

Netflix has unleashed a teaser trailer for the fourth and final season of Ozark. “No ending is reached by accident,” promises the teaser, indicating there’s going to be a decidedly violent conclusion to the Jason Bateman-led crime drama. Featuring backwards footage of some of the show’s most violent and shocking moments, the teaser is narrated by Bateman’s Marty Byrde as he warns about the endless cycle of violence.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cosmicbook.news

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Teases The Multiverse

Sony and Marvel Studios have released the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer which teases the Multiverse. "We started getting visitors… from every universe. Watch the official trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17. Tickets on sale C̶y̶b̶e̶r̶ Spider-Monday, November 29," teases the video desscription. Watch below. Here...
MOVIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Single Drunk Female’ and ‘grown-ish’ Premiere Dates, ‘The Expanse’ Trailer, ‘Solar Opposites’ Holiday Special, More ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Casting, ‘Queen Sugar’ Final Season, ‘Party Down’ Returns, and More!

Freeform has announced the premiere dates for two of its comedy series. Single Drunk Female will premiere with two episodes January 20. The new series follows 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink who is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol. Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. It will regularly air at 10:30 out of the midseason premiere of grown-ish when it returns January 27 at 10.
TV SERIES
cosmicbook.news

'The Flash' Ratings Falter: Loses 250k Viewers

Tuesday saw The Flash Season 8 debut with its "Armageddon" premiere episode, but ratings for the show weren't as good as previous seasons' first episodes. "Armageddon, Part 1" saw 740k viewers tune in which is down substantially from the Season 7 premiere of 1 million viewers (a drop of over 250k) and down even more from Season 6's premiere of 1.62 million viewers (down 54% with a loss of 880k viewers).
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 4, which will premiere Dec. 3. The trailer features the returning bakers tackling the various holiday baking challenges presented before them. “The showstopper challenge, they’ve got to make a festive feast illusion cake,” says judge Paul Hollywood. The trailer showcases clips of cakes fashioned to look like turkey, bread and more. Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Tom Allen return to the tent this holiday season. Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow and Kieran Smith executive produce, and Love Productions produces. Watch the trailer below. Also in today’s TV news roundup: DATES HBO Max...
TV & VIDEOS
cosmicbook.news

Patty Jenkins Parts Way With Star Wars Over Creative Differences

It's claimed the reason the Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie isn't happening is because Patty Jenkins parted ways with Disney over creative differences. The report comes from former Hollywood Reporter editor Matthew Belloni in an article titled "It’s Time to Take ‘Star Wars’ Movies Away from Kathy Kennedy" at Puck.news where it's said things went sour because of "dreaded creative differences" as "Jenkins couldn’t agree on the script with Lucasfilm executives, including senior V.P. Michelle Rejwan."
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Home Release Announced

Sony Pictures has announced the digital and home releases for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The flick gets released digitally on-demand starting Tuesday, Nov. 23 at a price of $19.99 available through Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft, Verizon Fios, and AMC. The 4K, Blu-Ray, and DVD release...
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

The ‘Silent Night’ trailer is here to spoil Christmas

Here’s a situation that we can imagine happening with a lot of folks this holiday season: It’s been a full two years since your last celebration with your extended family. Normally you’d be annoyed and stressed out, but the general sadness of 2020 has made you more appreciative of everything about the holidays, and you find yourself missing the little things, like your uncle’s laugh or your nephew’s over-enthusiastic exposition babble about Star Wars characters or the sweet, sweet smell of sweet potato casserole in the oven. So, you gear up to go, and 15 minutes into this supposedly peaceful gathering of loved ones, a shouting match breaks out over whether or not Big Bird is a communist. The ham goes flying, the turkey is burned, and you find yourself bummed and mad all over again. Well, Silent Night, a horror-comedy about the end of the world encroaching on a family-and-friends Christmas dinner party, might be just what the doctor ordered. RLJE and AMC dropped the trailer for the film earlier on Wednesday, and we think it’ll put you in the holiday spirit. Or at least the one you had in 2019.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy