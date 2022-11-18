ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

H&M’s Black Friday 2021 sale is here for Plus Members – here are the best deals

By Viola Levy
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RT445_0czFlGaU00

For any fashion lover, high street stalwart H&M is something of a mothership for lovers of affordable style, loved for its trend-led, yet exceptionally wearable pieces – such as its versatile dresses, jeans and winter coats.

Not to mention its many designer diffusion lines, which have seen it collaborate with the likes of Versace, Karl Lagerfeld and The Vampire’s Wife, a move which many consider to have democratised fashion, making designer clothing available to all. So unsurprisingly, H&M’s Black Friday sale is one of the most hotly anticipated events of the season – and it’s only three days away. Unless you’re a lucky Plus member, of course: then you’ll already have early access both in-store and online.

The brand has previously come under fire for being a large part of the fast-fashion problem, which has led to exploitation of factory workers abroad, together with 10,000 items of clothing being sent to landfill every five minutes.

However the brand has worked hard to clean up its image over the past few years, with many sustainability initiatives including a sustainable range called H&M Conscious, together with a garment recycling programme and implementing a fair wages agreement with all of its suppliers. We’re huge fans of its new recycled denim collection that features 100 per cent recycled fabrics, threads, labels and pocketing. We’re hoping to see these sustainable efforts expand across its whole line.

H&M also has a coveted homeware range, featuring key pieces to brighten up any living space without breaking the budget.

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be keeping tabs on deals across tech, gaming, home appliances, fashion and more during the mammoth sale, so stay tuned for the latest updates as we get them. And if you can’t wait until 26 November, H&M also has some fantastic discounts on its bestselling items – you can read more about them below.

All set for your new season style update? Here’s what we know about H&M’s Black Friday sale so far.

Does H&M take part in Black Friday?

While the details are still under wraps, H&M has confirmed on its website that its Black Friday sale will be going ahead this year, launching on 26 November.

Lucky Plus members have been treated to a head start, with 20 per cent off everything until tomorrow. Just sign in to your account online or show the cashier your app in-store to bag the bargains. Read on to discover some of the discounted products that we’re most excited about.

Bamboo double duvet cover set: Was £69.99, now £55.99, Hm.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=394YmC_0czFlGaU00

If you’re after a bedroom refresh, this conscious collection duvet set has really caught our eye. Crafted from super soft bamboo fibres, the duvet cover and two pillow set is a small step in the right direction when it comes to using more environmentally friendly materials. And being both breathable and absorbent, what more could you ask for?

Buy now

Jacquard-knit polo-neck jumper: Was £24.99, now £19.99, Hm.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U21qv_0czFlGaU00

A Fair Isle knit is a winter fashion staple that works its way to the front of our wardrobes year after year. And this H&M option really is quite the statement. Made with 5 per cent alpaca wool for added softness and a ribbed neck and sleeves for extra style points, at 20 per cent off we’re already adding it to our basket.

Buy now

Wool-blend shirt jacket: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Hm.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXgsy_0czFlGaU00

It’s hard to escape the neutral tone trend this year, but with pieces like this, why would you want to? Perfect for layering, you’re sure to get a huge number of wears out of this minimalist shirt jacket, or shacket, if you will. Made from recycled polyester and wool, it’s also another example of H&M’s attempt to become more eco-friendly.

Buy now

Sequined dress: Was £19.99, now £15.99, Hm.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lp4Ki_0czFlGaU00

Part of the adorable mini-me collection, this pink and gold sequinned dress is just screaming "Christmas party look" for your little one. Available in sizes from 18 months to 10 years, no matter how big your baby is, we’re sure they’ll love this sparkly number. And there’s one for mum too (£34.99, Hm.com ), if you do fancy matching.

Buy now

H&M regularly participates in the Black Friday shopping event (we imagine there would be an outcry among fashion fans if it didn’t) and the retailer can always be relied upon for a decent offer, with some amazing discounts on many of its cult items sure to be up for grabs.

In the meantime, we will be updating this page with more details as they come in, so make sure to bookmark it to be first off the starting blocks.

Does H&M take part in Cyber Monday?

Bringing you more good news, H&M has now confirmed on its Black Friday webpage that it will indeed be taking part in Cyber Monday also – confirming our sneaky suspicions.

Although Cyber Monday usually works as a continuation of both in-store and online Black Friday bargains, H&M have detailed there will be “lots of exclusive online deals” on 29 November.

How much is H&Ms Black Friday discount?

We expect H&M to offer a blanket discount in its Black Friday sale. Its early Plus member offer is for 20 per cent off, and we’re hoping this will be rolled out to everyone on the 26th.

When is H&M’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Black Friday is always the last Friday of November, and this year it falls on the 26, with the event running through to Cyber Monday, 29 November. As explained above, Plus members can get a head start on H&M’s Black Friday sale until tomorrow, but the rest of us will have to wait until Friday.

If you can’t wait that long, there’s currently a sale on selected items with discounts of up to 70 per cent, including a statement silver pleated skirt (was £34.99, now £25, Hm.com ), together with a chic biker jacket (was £34.99, now £23, Hm.com ).

What was in H&M’s Black Friday sale last year?

Rather than make us rummage through the sale rails to find the best bargain, the brand made its 2020 Black Friday event considerably less stressful by dropping a promo code for 20 per cent off absolutely everything. So you could treat yourself to some new season gems or anything that took your fancy for a fifth less than the regular retail price.

How much is H&M’s delivery on Black Friday?

H&M charges £3.99 for standard delivery (which is waived if you’re a plus member or spending £20 or more), while next day delivery costs £5.99 and click & collect is £3.99 (again, it’s free for plus members of if you spend over £20).

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on women’s clothing and other fashion offers, try the links below:

Comments / 0

Related
Consumer Reports.org

Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

Black Friday may not have begun yet, but you can still find big savings. Walmart’s deals have already started popping up—both on the retailer’s website and in brick-and-mortar stores. And starting Monday, the retailer will be resuming its annual "Deals for Days" sales, releasing sales every Monday on popular items like TVs and headphones.
In Style

Loungewear Season Is Back, and Amazon’s Best-Selling 2-Piece Set Is on Sale Ahead of Black Friday

With fall weather finally setting in and winter not too far behind, loungewear season is officially upon us. It’s time to pull out your favorite sweats and slippers, wrap yourself in a fuzzy blanket, and enjoy cozy nights at home watching holiday movies. If you could use some new comfy clothes this season, you’re in luck — Amazon’s best-selling two-piece set is on sale for $38 in advance of Black Friday.
The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
OREGON STATE
Rolling Stone

Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale is One of the Best — Here Are the Deals to Shop Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Looking to score some Black Friday deals? Make sure to stop by Nordstrom’s website. The department store just released some of the best Black Friday deals on everything from clothing to home goods to shoes, including savings on some rarely-discounted brands. Head to nordstrom.com now to shop the full sale (there are thousands of discounted items) and see our selection of the best Black Friday deals from Nordstrom below. What Are the Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals? Clothing is obviously...
SlashGear

Amazon Teases Black Friday Deals Ahead Of 48-Hour Sale

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The Amazon Black Friday 2022 countdown still has a week and a half to go, but the retail giant has given a glimpse of what best Amazon Black Friday deals await us in a Nov. 14 Amazon report. The 48-hour shipping blitz includes unmissable sales in tech, fitness, and beauty — just to name a few.
The Independent

When is Black Friday 2022 and what are the best deals in the sales?

The biggest and best shopping event of the year Black Friday is just four days away. With millions of discounts to be had across everything from TVs, laptops, gaming, and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, and toys, the sale is the perfect time to find some of the best deals. Almost every brand takes part, think Pandora, Nintendo, Lego, Ninja, Meta, Tefal, Shark, and many more. Similarly, retailers go large, with the likes of Amazon, Argos, Boots, Currys, and John Lewis & Partners all slashing their prices considerably on big-ticket items. Follow live: The best early Black Friday...
ETOnline.com

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2022: The 18 Best Furniture Deals We're Shopping Now

Furniture shopping is all about saving on quality items, and one of the best places to save on furniture right now is Amazon for their annual Black Friday Sale. Right now, you can find pieces for your bedroom, living room, and home office at great prices. With hundreds of furniture deals up to 60% off, you can freshen up your home with new and inspiring additions for the fall.
The Independent

These Dyson airwrap dupes are all reduced for Black Friday, from Revlon to ghd

Black Friday is just around the corner – and one product that sale shoppers always seek (to no avail) is the coveted Dyson airwrap.When it launched in 2018, Dyson’s multi-purpose hair tool rapidly rose to cult status among beauty buffs, thanks to its ability to blow dry and style hair simultaneously. Heralded for creating a salon-quality look at home, the airwrap’s second iteration – the multi-styler – had a lot to live up to.Of course, it delivered – with our reviewer lauding it as even better than the original. “It feels like Dyson really has thought about every hair type,...
Us Weekly

Shop Wayfair’s Black Friday Sneak Peak Sale for Deals Up to 70% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. As soon as November hits, we're ready. It's shopping time! Bring on the Black Friday deals! Too bad they're still multiple weeks away. Or are they? Wayfair isn't waiting around this year. The Black Friday Sneak Peek sale […]
ETOnline.com

The Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals on Sleeper Sofas — Shop Huge Discounts Available Now

The holidays are just around the corner, which means spending time with friends and extended family in your home. If you're hosting for the holidays this year, be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable, too. Sleeper sofas not only look great in your living room or home office, but can also easily convert into a bed that's way more pleasant than your squeaky air mattress.
InsideHook

The Best Designer Deals From Saks Fifth Avenue’s Early Black Friday Sale

Black Friday’s massive discounts offer a prime opportunity to do some shopping for what matters most — yourself, naturally — and pick up some typically expensive apparel at ridiculous discounts. As we’ve long preached, well-made and aesthetically pleasing garb is worth the pretty penny that most quality clothing demands, but it’s admittedly easier to pull the trigger on those Off-White sneakers if they’re marked down by a generous amount. And that’s where the Saks Fifth Avenue Black Friday sale comes in.
InsideHook

JACHS NY Just Kicked Off Its Black Friday Sale

The affordable menswear brand JACHS NY just launched its Black Friday sale, featuring items up to 80% off sitewide. Bonus: These deals include free returns and free shipping on orders over $100. Plus, there are no promo codes to worry about. Below, a few sale standouts:. Vintage Red Luxe Cotton...
The Independent

Black Friday toy deals 2022: From Smyths, Argos and more

With just four days left until the biggest shopping day of the year, it’s time brace yourselves for Black Friday. Retailers such as Apple, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo and Asos will be slashing their prices on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming, tech and mattresses to home appliances, beauty, fashion, toys and more.But if you’re keen to get your hands on a few bargains before the big day itself, you’re in luck, as many retailers have already started their sales ahead of 25 November. Originally a one-day event in the US that marked the start of the Christmas season, Black Friday...
StyleCaster

This Under-The-Radar Black Friday Sale Includes Half-Off Benefit Products & Discounted Designer Perfumes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Let’s be real, Black Friday shopping can get chaotic. That’s why we say the earlier you shop, the better (ahem, retailers, please take note). It seems like this year, the sales are starting earlier than ever, and some of the best are happening now at HSN. Here, you can cop products from trendy brands like Clinique, Juicy Couture, and Vince Camuto, with marked down price tags. We’re talking 50% off a pair of an intense repairing moisturizer, along with a...
The Independent

The Independent

927K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy