H&M’s Black Friday 2021 sale is here for Plus Members – here are the best deals

For any fashion lover, high street stalwart H&M is something of a mothership for lovers of affordable style, loved for its trend-led, yet exceptionally wearable pieces – such as its versatile dresses, jeans and winter coats.

Not to mention its many designer diffusion lines, which have seen it collaborate with the likes of Versace, Karl Lagerfeld and The Vampire’s Wife, a move which many consider to have democratised fashion, making designer clothing available to all. So unsurprisingly, H&M’s Black Friday sale is one of the most hotly anticipated events of the season – and it’s only three days away. Unless you’re a lucky Plus member, of course: then you’ll already have early access both in-store and online.

The brand has previously come under fire for being a large part of the fast-fashion problem, which has led to exploitation of factory workers abroad, together with 10,000 items of clothing being sent to landfill every five minutes.

However the brand has worked hard to clean up its image over the past few years, with many sustainability initiatives including a sustainable range called H&M Conscious, together with a garment recycling programme and implementing a fair wages agreement with all of its suppliers. We’re huge fans of its new recycled denim collection that features 100 per cent recycled fabrics, threads, labels and pocketing. We’re hoping to see these sustainable efforts expand across its whole line.

H&M also has a coveted homeware range, featuring key pieces to brighten up any living space without breaking the budget.

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be keeping tabs on deals across tech, gaming, home appliances, fashion and more during the mammoth sale, so stay tuned for the latest updates as we get them. And if you can’t wait until 26 November, H&M also has some fantastic discounts on its bestselling items – you can read more about them below.

All set for your new season style update? Here’s what we know about H&M’s Black Friday sale so far.

Does H&M take part in Black Friday?

While the details are still under wraps, H&M has confirmed on its website that its Black Friday sale will be going ahead this year, launching on 26 November.

Lucky Plus members have been treated to a head start, with 20 per cent off everything until tomorrow. Just sign in to your account online or show the cashier your app in-store to bag the bargains. Read on to discover some of the discounted products that we’re most excited about.

Bamboo double duvet cover set: Was £69.99, now £55.99, Hm.com

If you’re after a bedroom refresh, this conscious collection duvet set has really caught our eye. Crafted from super soft bamboo fibres, the duvet cover and two pillow set is a small step in the right direction when it comes to using more environmentally friendly materials. And being both breathable and absorbent, what more could you ask for?

Buy now

Jacquard-knit polo-neck jumper: Was £24.99, now £19.99, Hm.com

A Fair Isle knit is a winter fashion staple that works its way to the front of our wardrobes year after year. And this H&M option really is quite the statement. Made with 5 per cent alpaca wool for added softness and a ribbed neck and sleeves for extra style points, at 20 per cent off we’re already adding it to our basket.

Buy now

Wool-blend shirt jacket: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Hm.com

It’s hard to escape the neutral tone trend this year, but with pieces like this, why would you want to? Perfect for layering, you’re sure to get a huge number of wears out of this minimalist shirt jacket, or shacket, if you will. Made from recycled polyester and wool, it’s also another example of H&M’s attempt to become more eco-friendly.

Buy now

Sequined dress: Was £19.99, now £15.99, Hm.com

Part of the adorable mini-me collection, this pink and gold sequinned dress is just screaming "Christmas party look" for your little one. Available in sizes from 18 months to 10 years, no matter how big your baby is, we’re sure they’ll love this sparkly number. And there’s one for mum too (£34.99, Hm.com ), if you do fancy matching.

Buy now

H&M regularly participates in the Black Friday shopping event (we imagine there would be an outcry among fashion fans if it didn’t) and the retailer can always be relied upon for a decent offer, with some amazing discounts on many of its cult items sure to be up for grabs.

In the meantime, we will be updating this page with more details as they come in, so make sure to bookmark it to be first off the starting blocks.

Does H&M take part in Cyber Monday?

Bringing you more good news, H&M has now confirmed on its Black Friday webpage that it will indeed be taking part in Cyber Monday also – confirming our sneaky suspicions.

Although Cyber Monday usually works as a continuation of both in-store and online Black Friday bargains, H&M have detailed there will be “lots of exclusive online deals” on 29 November.

How much is H&Ms Black Friday discount?

We expect H&M to offer a blanket discount in its Black Friday sale. Its early Plus member offer is for 20 per cent off, and we’re hoping this will be rolled out to everyone on the 26th.

When is H&M’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Black Friday is always the last Friday of November, and this year it falls on the 26, with the event running through to Cyber Monday, 29 November. As explained above, Plus members can get a head start on H&M’s Black Friday sale until tomorrow, but the rest of us will have to wait until Friday.

If you can’t wait that long, there’s currently a sale on selected items with discounts of up to 70 per cent, including a statement silver pleated skirt (was £34.99, now £25, Hm.com ), together with a chic biker jacket (was £34.99, now £23, Hm.com ).

What was in H&M’s Black Friday sale last year?

Rather than make us rummage through the sale rails to find the best bargain, the brand made its 2020 Black Friday event considerably less stressful by dropping a promo code for 20 per cent off absolutely everything. So you could treat yourself to some new season gems or anything that took your fancy for a fifth less than the regular retail price.

How much is H&M’s delivery on Black Friday?

H&M charges £3.99 for standard delivery (which is waived if you’re a plus member or spending £20 or more), while next day delivery costs £5.99 and click & collect is £3.99 (again, it’s free for plus members of if you spend over £20).

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on women’s clothing and other fashion offers, try the links below: