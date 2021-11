The cast for Netflix’s One Piece has been announced and fans are thrilled with the lineup for the upcoming adaptation. A number of the actors who will be playing the Straw Hat Pirates have been revealed, including Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp and Sanji. Creator Eiichiro Oda is over the moon with the news and assured people that he is extremely pleased with the picks for his characters. "We've been working with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios on the massive project that is the Hollywood live-action series adaptation of One Piece! How many years has it been since it was announced, right? I know, I know! But rest assured we've been making steady progress all along!" he said in a statement.

