A veritable institution is coming to an end this year. Last month, news emerged that the 2021 edition of The Best American Travel Writing — guest edited by Padma Lakshmi — would be the last in the series. The new volume continues in the series’s tradition of collecting work by acclaimed authors, with the 2021 edition featuring contributions from the likes of Bill Buford, Leslie Jamison and Kiese Laymon. But the news that this will be the final installment has prompted some to think about the series’s legacy — and the current state of travel writing as a whole.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO