newspressnow.com

Shop St. Joseph program incentivizes shopping locally

With the annual Shop St. Joseph program beginning this week, business owners and community members are encouraging residents to shop locally this holiday season. This year’s installment of the holiday shopping program begins Nov. 10 and lasts until Dec. 20. Any person can go to a participating business and get tickets for a chance to win. A first-place ticket winner, announced Dec. 22, will win the grand prize of $10,000. There are also several second place prizes.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
advantagenews.com

Jerseyville festival fuels Small Business Saturday’s "shop local" spirit

Following Thanksgiving Thursday and the Black Friday shopping events observed by most retailers nationwide, Small Business Saturday is an opportunity for local small businesses to cash in on the holiday shopping season with their one-of-a-kind products and services. Of course, every day of the year is important for small business...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
chapelboro.com

Small Business, Big Lessons® – Shop Local, Shop Small

Annual Small Business Saturday® 2021 – Shop Local, Shop Small®. It is once again time to prepare for Small Business Saturday®. It always falls between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It was started in 2010 by American Express to help promote shopping local. One year later, the Senate approved a resolution to support the Shop Small movement and was supported by local officials in all 50 States. It is always the first Saturday after Thanksgiving. This year it falls on November 27th. It has continued to grow and gain traction with a day focused on promoting shopping in a local brick and mortar location and has expanded to include online.
SMALL BUSINESS
newbernnow.com

Call for Vendors: Show Off Your Small Business During Black Friday Shop Local Event

The Business Connect has partnered with The Greer VA Agency LLC, to bring our local small business together. We want to give small business owners the opportunity to get in front of more people. It’s also an opportunity for you to decide if you want to start a business. You will be able to get an idea of how a retail or service-based business runs. With everything that has taken place, some businesses need a jump start. Some businesses are still struggling and need to let the public know that they are still here. An online business has a chance to let the public see what they offer, and explain in detail.
NEW BERN, NC
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Chamber Chatter: Get rewarded for shopping local on Small Business Saturday

When I was growing up, my parents always told me that it’s important to do the right thing, even when no one is looking or there is no prize for good behavior. As true as that statement is, it still feels nice to get rewarded — and that’s the beauty of shopping on Small Business Saturday: There’s an automatic reward for doing the right thing by supporting locally owned businesses.
TILLAMOOK, OR
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

Shop small this holiday season: Local communities rely on small businesses for a continued vibrant and diverse economy

The small and charming boutique style shops, breweries, coffee shops, locally owned restaurants and small locally owned service industry businesses give Grand Rapids, Minnesota an economic advantage to those communities that only feature large, corporate owned franchise businesses. When locals own, operate, and invest in small businesses, the community benefits in many ways.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
myneworleans.com

Small Business Saturday Initiative Announced by Shop Local Nola and StayLocal Called “Nola Elves Local Shelves”

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – ShopLocalNola.com and StayLocal have partnered this holiday season to support locally owned, Greater New Orleans area businesses through an initiative called “Nola Elves Local Shelves.” The event begins Small Business Saturday, November 27, and runs through December 25, 2021. “Nola Elves Local Shelves,” sponsored by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
communitynewspapers.com

Shop Small on November 27, Small Business Saturday

Most of us think of the long Thanksgiving weekend as a time to gather with family, enjoy a delicious (albeit gluttonous) meal, and begin the official countdown to the December holidays. It is also a time to celebrate small business, the very backbone of our American economy. These small businesses...
CORAL GABLES, FL
wmar2news

Shop Small with Stevie: Katsea Gallery

Katsea Gallery is located in the Towson Commons and is owned by Kathleen Kline! This small art gallery is where local artists from the area showcase their unique work/designs! From portraits to paintings, to handmade candles and one-of-a-kind jewelry, you can purchase something for anyone! Prices for amazing local artwork range from $100-$20,000 and Katsea Gallery offers installment plans. Take a trip to Katsea Gallery so you can support local art and artists!
TOWSON, MD
The Ann Arbor News

Local holiday market vendors open in the heart of Downtown Detroit with small-business specialty shopping

DETROIT - You can’t miss them. Just look for the huge, 65-foot Michigan-grown Norway spruce. The outdoor holiday market is back for 2021 featuring all local businesses. Located in Cadillac Square in Downtown Detroit next to Campus Martius and the Monroe Street Drive-in, the holiday markets, which did not happen in 2020 because of COVID, feature 18 local vendors who open for business today, Tuesday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. and will be open Wednesdays through Sundays through December 31.
DETROIT, MI
newportthisweek.com

Santa Magic Nov. 27

Look out Rockefeller Center, a Newport in Bloom-decorated Christmas Tree is coming to the Shops at Long Wharf. Newport in Bloom is decorating its first ever Christmas Tree on the Long Wharf Mall in front of the Discover Newport pop-up store. Santa Claus has taken notice, and on Nov. 27 he will be making one of his first Newport visits, checking his mail and finding out who was naughty or nice. Children of all ages will be able to write and deliver personal letters, visit with Santa, have their pictures taken, and join in craft activities, compliments of Cutie Curls. A tree lighting ceremony with Santa will be held at 4:30 p.m.
NEWPORT, RI
abc27 News

Best rustic Christmas decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which rustic Christmas decor is best?  Modern minimalist designs have their appeal, but rustic Christmas decor has a charm other styles can’t match. You can easily incorporate a rustic look throughout the year, but at Christmastime, it really shines. On shivering winter nights, there’s nothing better […]
HOME & GARDEN
WLNS

Looking to get some holiday shopping done this weekend? Here are 17 early Black Friday deals we love

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Thanksgiving is still several days away, but early Black Friday prices have already arrived on many popular name-brand items you’ll be proud to give. When it comes to deep discounts in a wide spectrum of categories, we’ve found low prices on everything from Chromebooks to […]
SHOPPING

