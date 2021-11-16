Shop Local, Shop Small

The Business Connect has partnered with The Greer VA Agency LLC, to bring our local small business together. We want to give small business owners the opportunity to get in front of more people. It’s also an opportunity for you to decide if you want to start a business. You will be able to get an idea of how a retail or service-based business runs. With everything that has taken place, some businesses need a jump start. Some businesses are still struggling and need to let the public know that they are still here. An online business has a chance to let the public see what they offer, and explain in detail.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO