Congress & Courts

Biden sells infrastructure win, faces more hurdles

WALB 10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House COVID-19 response team and health officials are holding a briefing Wednesday. Jurors have been deliberating in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Western Monarch Butterflies return after down year. Updated: 3 hours ago....

www.walb.com

KFDA

Biden's Build Back Better plan may face Senate hurdles

More than 20 adults and children were injured after an SUV sped through barricades and into a parade of Christmas marchers in suburban Milwaukee. Police say there are also multiple fatalities but did not give an exact number. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Waukesha Fire Department took 11 adults and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
PLANetizen

Historic 'Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act' Passes Final Hurdle in Congress, Heads to Biden for Signature

You might have heard over the weekend that the House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, but you probably still have questions about what that all means. The word infrastructure has been connected to multiple bills over months (years, really) of political back and forth, so it's hard to tell what's progress and what's a setback.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Biden’s budget bill threatened by Democratic infighting after infrastructure win

President Biden took a victory lap after the passage of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, calling it “a monumental step forward for the nation,” and then he set his sights on the next, bigger goal. White House officials said the hard-fought and long-delayed legislative win gave Democrats momentum for...
POTUS
The Independent

Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
‘Angry’ McCarthy’s 8-hour rant sets record, delays House passage of Biden’s Build Back Better bill

Part political performance, part stall tactic, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy unleashed a long, rambling and vitriolic speech overnight, seizing control of the House floor and preempting for a time the vote on President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill. Sneering with disdain one minute, spilling sarcasm the next, McCarthy carried on for more than eight hours as Thursday […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

President Biden is considering a ‘diplomatic boycott’ of the Beijing Olympics. That’s not the only hurdle facing the games

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. When China hosted its first Olympics in 2008, U.S. President George W. Bush was among more than 80 heads of state in attendance in Beijing. Fourteen years later, the 2022 Winter Games are set to open in the same city but a different world, one wracked by a pandemic and one where a more-powerful China finds itself increasingly at odds with the U.S. and other democracies. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the games to be “simple, safe and splendid,” a challenge as COVID-19 cases mount globally along with international criticism of China’s record on human rights and other issues. U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a diplomatic boycott.
SPORTS
Rolling Stone

Virginia’s Lt. Governor-elect Interview Veers Off the Rails as She Spreads Covid Misinformation

Dana Bash tried to keep up and fact check Virginia’s Republican Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears as the newly elected official spread Covid misinformation on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. Bash turned the conversation to Covid vaccines, asking Sears why she opposes Virginia schools mandating the Covid vaccine when they already require vaccines for other common diseases, including polio, measles and chicken pox. “So why is it OK to mandate childhood vaccines in Virginia for so many diseases, but not Covid?” Bash asked. “If the purpose of the Covid vaccine is to prevent us from getting Covid, why is it those who...
VIRGINIA STATE

