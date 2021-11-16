Biden sells infrastructure win, faces more hurdles

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. When China hosted its first Olympics in 2008, U.S. President George W. Bush was among more than 80 heads of state in attendance in Beijing. Fourteen years later, the 2022 Winter Games are set to open in the same city but a different world, one wracked by a pandemic and one where a more-powerful China finds itself increasingly at odds with the U.S. and other democracies. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the games to be “simple, safe and splendid,” a challenge as COVID-19 cases mount globally along with international criticism of China’s record on human rights and other issues. U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a diplomatic boycott.

