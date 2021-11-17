Three Western Kentucky FCS Agents Win National Award

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana College Relations Department was selected as the winner of two medallion awards at the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations (NCMPR) Awards competition held this year in Hot Springs, Arkansas. This year’s Medallion Awards competition drew nearly 200 entries from over 100 member colleges across District 4, which includes Arkansas, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming. The Medallion Awards recognize outstanding achievement in design and communication exclusively among two-year community and technical colleges. Judging was done by NCMPR peers and industry experts in one of NCMPR’s six other districts.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO