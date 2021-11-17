16-team playoff | No. 1 Ranked Show

The Georgia Bulldogs, who were on a bye this week, held on to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday. Georgia (7-0) is a unanimous No. 1 (63 first-place votes) for the third straight week and faces Florida this Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. Cincinnati...
For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
This the "Topp Rope," a biweekly SEC football column from the USA TODAY Network's Blake Toppmeyer. The SEC West functioning at its toughest caliber usually requires Alabama, Auburn and LSU to play at a robust level. Take 2013. The SEC grew to 14 teams the previous season, and 2013 remains...
This coming Saturday, the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans will be in Columbus to take on No. 4 Ohio State in a matchup that will go a long way in determining the Big Ten East champion. Let’s flashback to 2015 when the Spartans used a last-second field goal to shock...
On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
Some Michigan football fans want head coach Jim Harbaugh fired after collapsing down the stretch to little brother Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday afternoon. Jim Harbaugh’s seat is starting to get really toasty after a disaster of a collapse for the Michigan football team vs. Michigan State on Saturday.
Best believe Ohio State is ready to face the team up north on Saturday. After the Buckeyes’ 56-7 drumming of Michigan State, Buckeyes senior defensive end Tyreke Smith told reporters just how ready the team is heading into next weekend. “We’ve been preparing for that team all winter, all summer,”...
Dan Mullen is on the hottest of hot seats at Florida. Urban Meyer, who won 2 national titles at Florida, is currently the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL. But, things aren’t going well for the Jaguars in Year 1 under Meyer, prompting some speculation that he could decide to return to the college ranks in 2022.
Kirk Herbstreit and the other College GameDay analysts discussed the open jobs in college football. There was certainly no consensus on who LSU should hire as its next head coach on College GameDay. Opinions varied wildly. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said he would hire Cincinnati’s head coach away from the...
Texas has been having a nightmare season in Year 1 under coach Steve Sarkisian. Entering Saturday’s game at West Virginia, the Longhorns were 4-6 on the year and coming off an embarrassing home loss to Kansas. Both the Longhorns and Mountaineers were playing to keep their bowl hopes alive, and...
The Florida Gators were missing Anthony Richardson over the weekend and it’s because he suffered a pretty embarrassing injury. There is nothing good happening with Florida football right now. The Gators are an absolute disaster and head coach Dan Mullen (who is largely responsible for nearly every aspect of Florida’s...
The uncertain future of Dan Mullen’s Florida football coaching tenure has all of Gator Nation talking. On Friday, Steve Spurrier volunteered his take on Mullen’s future with the program. Spurrier joined Terry Norvelle on “College Sports Today” Friday. While discussing the upcoming Florida-Mizzou game, the Head Ball Coach brought up...
TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
The coaching carousel added one more program on Tuesday. Virginia Tech announced the firing of sixth-year head coach Justin Fuente in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The Hokies join USC, TCU, LSU, Washington State, Washington and six other programs looking for new head coaches. Three, however, have already made replacement hires.
According to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Big Ten has contacted him and they admitted that “they made a mistake” on the overturned fumble-touchdown during the Wolverines 37-33 loss at Michigan State. Harbaugh said that the Big Ten also admitted that they made mistakes on other plays during that...
Looking to mount a late-season SEC upset, No. 21 Arkansas is doing everything it can to keep pace with No. 2 Alabama this evening. But so far throughout the game, the officiating crew has made quite a few questionable calls against the Razorbacks — at least in the eyes of the college football world.
The good news for the Michigan State Spartans is that head coach Mel Tucker is on the verge of a massive contract extension. The bad news is that the first game after the news of the upcoming contract was put out was an absolutely brutal loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
The matchup between Ohio State and Michigan will get the most attention given both teams are 10-1 and trying to win the Big Ten East. The Buckeyes grabbed the College Football Playoff committee's attention after a 56-7 blowout against Michigan State on Saturday. That wasn't the most-impactful result from Week...
