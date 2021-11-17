16-team playoff | No. 1 Ranked Show

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 4 days ago

RJ Young dives into what a potential 16-team playoff would look like...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Wolverines#Oklahoma Sooners#Cincinnati Bearcats#Notre Dame Fighting Irish#Oklahoma State Cowboys
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Star Has Honest Admission About Michigan

Best believe Ohio State is ready to face the team up north on Saturday. After the Buckeyes’ 56-7 drumming of Michigan State, Buckeyes senior defensive end Tyreke Smith told reporters just how ready the team is heading into next weekend. “We’ve been preparing for that team all winter, all summer,”...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit would make surprise hire for LSU head coaching job

Kirk Herbstreit and the other College GameDay analysts discussed the open jobs in college football. There was certainly no consensus on who LSU should hire as its next head coach on College GameDay. Opinions varied wildly. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said he would hire Cincinnati’s head coach away from the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier comments on Florida coaching situation

The uncertain future of Dan Mullen’s Florida football coaching tenure has all of Gator Nation talking. On Friday, Steve Spurrier volunteered his take on Mullen’s future with the program. Spurrier joined Terry Norvelle on “College Sports Today” Friday. While discussing the upcoming Florida-Mizzou game, the Head Ball Coach brought up...
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

CBS Sports names top contenders in Virginia Tech coaching search

The coaching carousel added one more program on Tuesday. Virginia Tech announced the firing of sixth-year head coach Justin Fuente in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The Hokies join USC, TCU, LSU, Washington State, Washington and six other programs looking for new head coaches. Three, however, have already made replacement hires.
VIRGINIA STATE
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE

