With its innovative design, the AERO LITE is the lightest ice screw on the market. A steel, 3-tooth design allows for easy placement in all conditions and an aluminum body and hanger minimize weight. With the largest diameter on the market, the Aero Lite leaves the guesswork out of drafting pre-existing holes. Color-coded hangers and crank knobs allow for easier and faster identification when looking for the length you need. These are the ideal screws for technical routes when weight is the enemy of success and performance matters. Available in five lengths 10, 13, 16, 19, and 22 cm.

