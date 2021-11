To help people make the right decision when it comes to their eyewear needs in a comfortable and convenient way, ThinOptics came out with The Clarity Kit. This solution was created for consumers who are shopping online, so that they can receive what they need to try out ThinOptics glasses from the comfort of home. This kit shares different glasses with different strengths, all at the same time, so eyeglass wearers can make exactly the right decisions for their needs.

