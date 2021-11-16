ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany's Largest Port Sees Volatile Transport Chains for Rest of Year

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - Europe's third largest harbour, the German Port of Hamburg, reported a 2.9% hike in sea cargo in the first nine months of 2021 on Tuesday but warned that global transport chains would remain volatile for the rest...

US News and World Report

FCAS, Tempest Fighter Jet Programmes Will Merge - Italy's Air Force Chief

MILAN (Reuters) - Tempest and Future Combat Air System (FCAS), two European programmes designed to build new fighter jets, will eventually merge, Italy's Air Force Chief of Staff said on Tuesday. At a time when European Union members weigh closer cooperation on defence without weakening the ties that some countries...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WWL-AMFM

Business: Supply chain woes, oil prices down

Global supply-chain woes are beginning to recede, but shipping, manufacturing and retail executives say that they don’t expect a return to more-normal operations until next year and that cargo will continue to be delayed if Covid
INDUSTRY
AFP

EU forest plan 'protectionist,' say Brazil soy farmers

Brazil's soybean farmers hit back Tuesday at a European Union plan to ban food imports from deforested areas, calling it "protectionism disguised as environmental conservation." Brazil, the world's top producer of soy and beef, stands to lose big if the EU goes ahead with the draft law unveiled last week, which would require exporters to show their products are "deforestation-free." The plan "is an affront to national sovereignty, and seeks to lump legal land use together with illegal deforestation, which is already punished under Brazilian environmental law," the Brazilian Soy Producers' Association (Aprosoja) said in a statement. "The European Union needs to understand it is no longer the metropole or owner of the world, and Brazil and South America are no longer its colonies."
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Spanish government feels heat as economic recovery lags

Spain's leftist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez started the year with a bullish economic outlook. In recent weeks, disappointing data regarding household consumption and investment have been released that have dampened Spain's economic outlook.
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

RWE to deploy SMA technology in the construction of one of Germany’s largest and most innovative battery storage facilities

Once completed, the project will be not only one of the largest storage power plants in Germany but also one of the most innovative, because the battery storage systems will be virtually coupled with RWE’s run-of-river power plants along the river Mosel. By raising or decreasing the flow-through at these power stations, RWE can make additional capacity available, also as balancing energy. This coupling process raises the total capacity of the batteries by another good 15 percent.
INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

Two Activists Protest at Australia’s Largest Coal Port

On Wednesday, two women scaled a coal mining machine in protest of the world’s largest coal port in Australia. Despite the need for fossil fuel to stop in the current climate crisis, Australia has remained adamant about continuing to mine at its coal port. With Australia not taking much action despite the world’s concerns over fossil fuels and climate change, activists have increasingly been taking action.
ADVOCACY
Real News Network

Two climate activists halt operations at world’s largest coal port

A two-person protest halted operations at the world’s largest coal port early Wednesday morning, as two women scaled the Port of Newcastle in New South Wales, Australia to protest their government’s refusal to take far-reaching climate action. Hannah Doole and Zianna Faud—both members of the campaign group Blockade Australia—filmed themselves...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Global supply challenges could hit Christmas, No 10 warns

Turkey supplies are safe this Christmas but shoppers could still face “some issues” getting all the presents on their lists, Downing Street has indicated.Boris Johnson’s Cabinet discussed the potential issues facing the country this winter, ranging from pressures on the NHS to what would be on festive dinner tables.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Stephen Barclay had told ministers the country faced a combination of the usual winter pressures and the pandemic.Mr Barclay, who is leading cross-Government work on the issues, told ministers: “We face the dual challenge of managing the...
WORLD
AFP

EU readies sanctions against Belarus transport

The European Union will impose sanctions on Belarus' airline and on international firms involved in migrant trafficking, in response to the crisis on Poland's border, top officials said Tuesday. She said her commission would draw up a sanctions "blacklist" of travel and transport firms involved in trafficking migrants into the bloc, for approval by parliament and member states.
EUROPE
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insurance Journal

‘Storm of Century’ Halts Traffic at Canada’s Biggest Port, Adding to Supply Chain Woes

Traffic at Canada’s largest port has been cut off by what local officials are calling the storm of the century, the latest snag to hit the North American supply chain. Days of torrential rain have pelted British Columbia, triggering floods and landslides that have blocked the tracks of the nation’s two major railways and washed away parts of its main east-west road artery, the Trans-Canada Highway.
TRAFFIC
mining-technology.com

Anti-coal protesters shut down world’s largest coal port

On Wednesday, two anti-coal protesters from Blockade Australia shut down coal export operations at the Port of Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia. This is a continuation of a sustained protest movement against the port by the Blockade Australia group. Protests by the group have disrupted the port and surrounding rail infrastructure in the past two weeks, prompting police to establish a strike force to crack down on the high-profile stunts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bakingbusiness.com

Supply chain volatility hits Hain Celestial

LAKE SUCCESS NY – Better than expected is an apt description of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s first-quarter results. Despite difficult comparisons to the previous year and the current state of the supply chain, the company made progress on its Hain 3.0 strategy. “We delivered better performance than we guided...
MARKETS
kion546.com

What supply chain crisis? America’s largest retailer is doing just fine

The supply chain crisis isn’t slowing down Walmart. America’s largest retailer and a bellwether of consumer spending reported strong sales growth during its most recent quarter. The company also raised its annual sales and profit growth, a signal that it’s expecting a strong holiday shopping stretch. Walmart on Tuesday said...
RETAIL
pymnts

Paytm, India’s Largest IPO, Sees Slow Subscriptions

Analysts are concerned about the profitability of the Indian payments provider Paytm, following a day in which subscriptions to the company’s $2.5 billion share offering moved at a tepid pace. Paytm went public on Monday (Nov. 8) in India’s biggest-ever IPO, backed by firms such as SoftBank, Ant Group and...
BUSINESS
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY

