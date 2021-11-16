Helping seniors stay connected this holiday season: City of Reno and TMCC hosting free smartphone classes

Back by popular demand and just in time for the holidays, the City of Reno's Parks and Recreation Department and Senior Citizen Advisory Committee are pleased to once again partner with Truckee Meadows Community College’s (TMCC) Educational Programs to offer free, one-day Android and iPhone classes for adults 60+ looking to gain a better understanding of their smartphones.

Classes will be held on Wednesdays at Neil Road Recreation Center (face masks are required at all times) from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Space is still available on the following dates:

iPhone Classes - December 1 and 15, 2021

Android Class - December 8, 2021

“The holidays can be a difficult time for many seniors who may be apart from loved ones,” said Reno City Councilmember Neoma Jardon. “By understanding how to use the many features of their smartphones, we’re hopeful participants will feel more connected as they’re able to take advantage of video calling, receiving and sending photos, and so much more.”

During the class, instructor Gabriele Lenga will answer participants’ questions and provide a handout for all attendees to keep. The class is free to participants thanks to senior engagement grant funds from the City’s Senior Citizen Advisory Committee and hosted by the City's Parks and Recreation Department.

Space is limited to 17 participants per class. Please contact Kayla Snow at (775) 334-2366 or SnowK@Reno.Gov to reserve your spot.