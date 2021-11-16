ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

City of Reno’s upcoming Moana Pool selected as NV Energy’s Community Based Solar Resource host site for northern Nevada

Reno, Nevada
Reno, Nevada
 7 days ago

After a community-wide voting process, NV Energy announced that the City of Reno’s upcoming Moana Pool was selected as northern Nevada’s Community Based Solar Resource (CBSE) host site.

CBSRs will generate energy as part of NV Energy’s new Expanded Solar Access Program. This program will let a limited number of residential and business customers derive their electricity mix from both utility-scale solar and CBSRs without requiring a solar installation on their property.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to NV Energy and our community for selecting the new Moana Pool as the CBSR host site,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “Becoming a CBSR host site aligns with the Reno City Council’s mission to make Reno a more sustainable city. I am excited to see another clean energy project in the works for Reno, contributing to the long-term vibrancy of our city.”

“We are excited to partner with NV Energy to determine the site dynamics and how we will work together to reduce the City’s carbon footprint,” said City Manager Doug Thornley. “I would like to recognize the hard work and dedication of Reno Sustainability Program Manager Suzanne Groneman who worked with NV Energy to submit the nomination on behalf of the City.”

“With this award, we should be able to install solar panels on the parking areas at Moana Pool,” said Ward 2 Councilmember Naomi Duerr. “Between taking advantage of solar energy and exploring the potential use of geothermal energy to heat the Moana Pool water, we are on our way to becoming a more sustainable community.”

The City of Reno will soon begin discussions with NV Energy to determine how the host site will operate. For more information, visit NV Energy’s website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Charlottesville rally organizers found liable by jury

A jury on Tuesday found the organizers of the deadly 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Va., to be liable for violence, awarding millions of dollars in damages. Rally organizers Richard Spencer, Jason Kessler and Christopher Cantwell were all found to be liable under state law, The Washington Post reported.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Industry
State
Nevada State
Reno, NV
Business
Reno, NV
Industry
Local
Nevada Business
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and leaders

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is subpoenaing the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, going directly after the right-wing groups as well as their leaders. A Tuesday set of subpoenas seeks documents from the extremist and militia groups along with testimony from Henry “Enrique”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nv Energy#Solar Energy#Sustainable City#Moana Pool#Cbsrs#The Reno City Council
Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada

43
Followers
111
Post
212
Views
ABOUT

Reno occupies a valley colloquially known as the Truckee Meadows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy