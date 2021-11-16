City of Reno’s upcoming Moana Pool selected as NV Energy’s Community Based Solar Resource host site for northern Nevada

After a community-wide voting process, NV Energy announced that the City of Reno’s upcoming Moana Pool was selected as northern Nevada’s Community Based Solar Resource (CBSE) host site.

CBSRs will generate energy as part of NV Energy’s new Expanded Solar Access Program. This program will let a limited number of residential and business customers derive their electricity mix from both utility-scale solar and CBSRs without requiring a solar installation on their property.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to NV Energy and our community for selecting the new Moana Pool as the CBSR host site,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “Becoming a CBSR host site aligns with the Reno City Council’s mission to make Reno a more sustainable city. I am excited to see another clean energy project in the works for Reno, contributing to the long-term vibrancy of our city.”

“We are excited to partner with NV Energy to determine the site dynamics and how we will work together to reduce the City’s carbon footprint,” said City Manager Doug Thornley. “I would like to recognize the hard work and dedication of Reno Sustainability Program Manager Suzanne Groneman who worked with NV Energy to submit the nomination on behalf of the City.”

“With this award, we should be able to install solar panels on the parking areas at Moana Pool,” said Ward 2 Councilmember Naomi Duerr. “Between taking advantage of solar energy and exploring the potential use of geothermal energy to heat the Moana Pool water, we are on our way to becoming a more sustainable community.”

The City of Reno will soon begin discussions with NV Energy to determine how the host site will operate. For more information, visit NV Energy’s website.