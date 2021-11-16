St James's Place launches virtual reality training

Morehouse College has partnered with Google to create anti-bias and de-escalation training for police and law enforcement agencies through a virtual reality (VR) program. The school’s Culturally Relevant Computing Lab and its National Training Institute on Race and Equity announced its working alongside Google’s Jigsaw to conduct research using Trainer, a virtual platform designed to train police in de-escalation tactics in a realistic virtual environment. “We hope that the program will allow law enforcement officers to walk in the shoes of community members, particularly young Black males, and develop a deeper sense of empathy,” Bryant Marks, Ph.D., associate professor at Morehouse College and founder and principal trainer at the National Training Institute on Race and Equity said in an official statement. “Police officers and the public will benefit if the technology can assist in reducing the number of fatal–and controversial–police shootings of unarmed African Americans. We are excited about this technology because immersive experiences have been shown to have a profound impact on thinking and behavior. This technology, in combination with strong anti-bias training, not only has the potential to reduce racial and ethnic disparities in policing but also enhance the life outcomes of historically marginalized groups in many other areas.”

