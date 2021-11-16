10 Tips for Entrepreneurs: Celebrating Women's Entrepreneurship Day [Infographic]

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Self-care gift ideas There are a million things to do in a given day and never enough time, but that doesn’t mean self-care should fall to the wayside. If a woman in your life seems stressed or overworked, then consider getting her something to help her […]
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift is best for your in-laws? Shopping for a holiday gift for in-laws can be stressful. If you are new to the family, you may be unsure about what to buy. On the other hand, if you’ve been married for years, there’s a good […]
A national survey shows that Thanksgiving dinner may cost about 14% more as compared to last year. It's busy at grocery stores this time of the year, and many seems to be finding what they need for Thanksgiving.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for seniors is best? Sometimes it seems that the older a person gets, the more difficult it is to find them a gift that truly puts a smile on their face. Buying a gift for a senior person in your life is just the […]
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for new parents is best? Whether you’re recently a new parent or know someone who is, chances are you’ve already likely noticed that new parents don’t have a lot of time to shop for themselves. Regardless if you want to buy a gift for someone […]
Neutral colors are far from boring. In fact, these versatile tones create the perfect canvas for any room. By incorporating a few softer tones, a home becomes more welcoming and calming. Neutrals work with any interior design style without stealing focus from important design elements in the space. There are some tricks to incorporating neutral tones in your interior design, and Ryan Jordan of Greige Home Interiors shares a few.
(BPT) - - Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!
(BPT) - Have you ever put butter on Pop-Tarts®? While this may be a head-scratcher for some, for many others, it’s their go-to way to enjoy their favorite toaster pastry. So, Pop-Tarts® is challenging fans to take the flavor experience to the next level by pairing three classic toaster pastries with six unique butter blends from Banner Butter.
Developed for female faculty and staff, this virtual class focuses on art and wellness. It provides a casual setting where female employees can drop in and step away from work during lunchtime to explore and reflect on topics related to women, careers, and work-life balance in a supportive and uplifting environment. Participants will have an opportunity to explore a variety of art materials with some guidance from a creative arts therapist. No art-making experience is necessary, just a willingness to notice how good it feels to step away from work for a bit!
Nicole Johnson has been with the Butterball Turkey Talk Line for 20 years. As folks get back to a somewhat normal celebration this year, Nicole joins Styles to talk about how to prepare your turkey, how much to buy to ensure you have leftovers, how to store them properly, and some new recipes to try including the Stuffing Waffle Sandwich.
All right, so most of us haven’t even picked out our Halloween costumes yet. However, for marketers everywhere, it’s just about that time where we need to start sipping the proverbial eggnog and thinking about our holiday marketing strategies — but where do we even begin?. Confused about where to...
“What are altcoins, and should you be investing in them?. I cannot speak to whether investing in altcoins is appropriate for you. Altcoins are a highly volatile and risky asset class that offers the potential for high returns. Every investor must decide whether they are willing to bear the associated risk. When evaluating thousands of coins to select the best opportunities, it is critical to have an appropriate framework to work from. That is why I am sharing my 5-step framework.”
In 2020, pet ownership in America reached an all time high of 70%. The majority of newly adopted pets went to first time owners. The first year of owning a pet is the most expensive. Unexpected vet bills arising from accidents and injuries are the most common driver of high pet care costs. The biggest cost categories are food and treats, followed by veterinary care and products. For dogs, this year’s costs range from $1,314-$1,843, depending on the size of the dog.
Are you ready to get the perfect toy for your kid, but don’t know where to begin?. We have a list of the hottest toys for the holidays!. Shipping experts are recommending that you start holiday shopping early, even before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin, due to a record backlog of cargo ships in the nations' ports.
Since time immemorial, people have been trying to find the proverbial fountain of youth—and the pursuit for an ageless appearance along with a longer, healthier life remains a major goal for countless people today. While anti-aging creams and devices, supplements that promise greater longevity, and diets that claim to turn...
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase using the links in this post. As an Amazon Associate, Living on the Cheap earns from qualifying purchases. We’ll never forget the story of the practical gift that saved a family — literally. A young man’s gift to his parents — a smoke detector — sat under the tree when a fire broke out in the house in the middle of the night. Fortunately, the giver had put batteries into his gift. Even though it was wrapped and under the tree, the smoke alarm did its job, and the family escaped unharmed.
Comments / 0