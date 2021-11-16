ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

2021 Dealer DMS Sentiment Survey

wardsauto.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelecting a dealer management system provider is one of the most complex decisions you will make for your dealership. Since...

www.wardsauto.com

Comments / 0

Related
wardsauto.com

Fixed Ops Highlighted at Future Dealer Conference

When the concept was new, ride sharing was perceived by some automotive dealers to be a competitive threat. But not anymore. Lyft and Uber now are considered business-partner allies that can help dealers satisfy customer needs efficiently and profitably by transporting both customers and parts to and from dealerships, says Elena Ciccotelli, automotive partnerships director at Lyft, during a virtual panel discussion, “Retailing Post-Covid – A New Way to Do Business.”
RETAIL
wardsauto.com

Car Dealers Influence EV Sales

Car dealers may not always realize it, but they play a major role in persuading customers to buy electric vehicles, according to consumer research. “Dealers have more influence than they think in EV purchase decisions,” says Stephanie Valdez Streaty (pictured, below left), Cox Automotive’s director-mobility and R&D, citing her company’s consumer surveys. “Dealers can take a lead role in educating consumers about EVs.”
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Management is so passé — it's co-creation that workers are demanding

It’s time for business, political and organizational leaders to give up on “management.” Workers today don’t want to be managed, even benevolently. They want to be partners in co-creation, where all members are empowered to bring their whole selves to the organization regardless of hierarchies. Consequently, those uncomfortably perched atop organizational hierarchies are faced with a stark choice: Co-create or manage, because you cannot do both. As businesses start to envision a post-pandemic world, they are faced with unprecedented challenges, like the so-called Great Resignation that involves millions of employees opting to quit their unfulfilling jobs, and political pressures to “build...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

SelectQuote: Ignore Sentiment, And Stick To Fundamentals

Shares of SelectQuote have sunk more than 50% year to date. In the back half of 2021, plenty of stocks have seen massive corrections as investors shed their growth portfolios in favor of value. For the most part, however, the sharpest declines were seen in stocks that had been big, high-flying winners (think Peloton (PTON)). SelectQuote (SLQT), on the other hand, is a key outlier due to the fact that it was already a beat-down value stock to begin with, whose more recent corrections have made the stock even cheaper.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dms#Management System
wardsauto.com

Reconsider Your DMS and Give Your Dealership a New VUE

The DMS touches every aspect of a dealership's operations, which is why the idea of replacing it has historically been a daunting one for dealers. After all, switching to a new system can feel like giving your dealership a heart transplant. But there is a better way. With cloud-native technology, you can now get a modern solution without the heartburn.
TECHNOLOGY
Dealerscope

When Will the Supply Chain Slowdown End?

From nearly every retailer’s perspective, the most important story of the past two years has certainly been the ongoing supply chain disruptions wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. First it was paper products, wheat, masks, and sanitizer. But even though there is now ample supply of those products, the availability of parts and delayed deliveries of products has expanded, almost in waves, since at least the early months of 2021. It has affected nearly all industries, not least consumer electronics and appliances, including TVs, smartphones, e-bikes, refrigerators, laptops, and cars, to name just a few. Volatile costs and unpredictable wait times have created one hurdle after the next for the entire supply chain, from factories and manufacturers to retailers and consumers.
ELECTRONICS
WNCY

Survey: 54% of Equipment Dealers Don’t Support Deere Strike

A majority of equipment dealers don’t support striking John Deere workers, according to a recent poll from Farm Equipment Magazine. The poll found roughly 54% of dealers indicated they do not support the strike, while 37% said they did, and 8.5% weren’t sure. Deere workers have rejected two tentative contract...
INDUSTRY
wardsauto.com

Economies of Scale Boost Megadealer Fortunes

As they get larger due to super-sized mergers and acquisitions, megadealer groups also have gotten better at finding economies of scale and delivering customer value with services like pickup and delivery, according to panelists at Automotive Tech Week. That’s a key advantage, as franchised dealers compete with direct-to-consumer models from...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Jalopnik

Dealers Are Making Record Profits

Dealers are raking it in, Elon Musk sold billions in Tesla stock, and Mary Barra. All that and more in The Morning Shift for November 11, 2021. Everyone’s least favorite cogs in the automotive world are dealers, unless you want to tell me that actually they are insurance companies instead, which I would buy. Anyway: Dealers may be hated, but because of state franchise laws they still exist, and because the car market has gone nuts for nearly two years thanks to new car shortages and strong demand, dealers have really made out. Automotive News says they are on track to have record profits this year.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

The next big cryptocurrency: Seven altcoins set to explode in 2022

Not many predicted the events of the past 2 years. In 2021, Bitcoin had a massive surge. Its price has reached an all-time high (ATH) of $68,521 in November. Crypto market capitalization now stands at $2.91 trillion. In the meantime, the DeFi market in particular has gained popularity among investors. It grew by almost $100 billion since the beginning of 2021 and reached a $112 billion market cap.
MARKETS
protocol.com

The supply chain struggle is real

Good morning! This Monday, small hardware startups are getting slammed by supply chain issues, Google wants the DOJ to recuse Jonathan Kanter from investigating it, and it's Shopping Week here at Protocol. Hardware startups are struggling this holiday. Supply chain issues aren't just hurting car companies and major consumer electronics...
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

ADA Price Is Down 40%, The End-Game for Cardano?

Cardano’s (ADA) price has plummeted 40%. Many think this is an end-game for Cardano. Solana has now flipped Cardano in the top 10 cryptos. Crypto price action sentiments are not yet on a flat tire. This time, one of the major Ethereum-based rivals, Cardano (ADA) seems to be facing a hard time in its price performance. In that sense, does this represent the end-game for Cardano or there is more hope for it in the coming days?
STOCKS
MarketRealist

XYO Token Is Worth the Investment, Price Prediction Looks Promising

The XYO token is the native and utility token that facilitates transactions on the XYO ecosystem. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, the XYO ecosystem, now called XY labs, Inc., is the hub for geotokens and location data. The price of the XYO token is partial to the sentiments of the market along with the underlying utility.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Fashion’s Digital Transformation Could Usher in Era of On-Demand Production

At Kornit Fashion Week, experts weighed in on the importance of adopting new technologies, especially those for on-demand production. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Williams-Sonoma Scores Another Big Quarter of Revenue Growth

CFO Julie Whalen said reopening Vietnam factories are driving inventory delays in one key area of the home retailer’s business. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy