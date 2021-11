(BPT) - Nearly 90% of Americans will eat turkey this Thanksgiving, according to the National Turkey Federation. That’s an increase of more than 700,000 turkey takers over 2020. However, the lure of the long weekend lasts longer than the leftovers, and is filled with many more moments worth sharing, a glass of wine or cocktail in hand. So, whatever you do, make sure to have plenty. You can always share leftover bottles with friends at the end of the weekend.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO