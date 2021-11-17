She invited him to Thanksgiving by accident, now it's a tradition

There is no better scripture story for Thanksgiving than the story of the ten lepers whom Jesus cured. The story could easily be rewritten for this past year as the story of the coronavirus victims, not just ten victims, but tens of thousands. As those with leprosy were isolated from the villagers so, too, those with coronavirus have been isolated and had to "live outside the village" where loved ones weren’t allowed to be with them in their illness. We can easily imagine these tens of thousands crying out to Jesus from a distance, behind the safety of face masks and isolation wards, begging to be healed.

