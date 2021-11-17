ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

She invited him to Thanksgiving by accident, now it's a tradition

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA grandmother who texted the wrong person...

kingsvillerecord.com

7 Sips to Celebrate Thanksgiving’s Silliest and Most Serious Traditions

(BPT) - Nearly 90% of Americans will eat turkey this Thanksgiving, according to the National Turkey Federation. That’s an increase of more than 700,000 turkey takers over 2020. However, the lure of the long weekend lasts longer than the leftovers, and is filled with many more moments worth sharing, a glass of wine or cocktail in hand. So, whatever you do, make sure to have plenty. You can always share leftover bottles with friends at the end of the weekend.
FOOD & DRINKS
wvgazettemail.com

Bill's best Thanksgiving tradition to skip? Watching 'It's a Wonderful Life'

Holidays don’t get more “traditionally” American than Thanksgiving. It’s been with us almost since the very beginning. The first American Thanksgiving was held in October 1621, lasted three days and was attended by English colonists and Native Americans. Nobody remembers who brought the Jello salad that nobody liked, but it was probably Myles Standish.
FESTIVAL
#Thanksgiving Dinner
brownwoodtx.com

Reminder: Everyone invited to HPU's Community Thanksgiving Meal

Area residents and visitors are invited to the 37th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast at Howard Payne University, scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held at HPU’s Mabee University Center, located at 1219 Fisk Street. The traditional Thanksgiving meal will...
BROWNWOOD, TX
wymt.com

‘It’s a very important tradition’: ARH officials weigh in on Thanksgiving gatherings

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and health experts are aware that family members might plan to gather to celebrate the holiday. “Thanksgiving is a very important holiday and it’s a very important tradition, and you know multiple generations will be together,” Appalachian Regional Healthcare infectious disease expert Dr. Fares Khater said.
HAZARD, KY
Kilgore News Herald

Newark’s traditional Thanksgiving events returning after pandemic hiatus

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, four popular Newark Thanksgiving traditions are returning this year. “It’s wonderful to be able to provide these opportunities for the community to get involved with again,” said Paula Ennis, deputy director of the Newark Parks and Recreation Department said. “We’ve missed having them and we’re certainly welcoming them all back and excited to provide all of them for sure.”
NEWARK, DE
faithit

Dear Future Daughter-in-Law: “You Won’t Complete Him”

I am committed to raising my son to be independent and never to look to you to be his mother, because I will have stood in that role well. I vow to be fully present for him. To teach him what he needs to know about women and how special they are. I promise to raise him in such a way that he always remembers you are someone’s daughter and that you belonged to him after you belonged to God and your parents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NBC Washington

Maryland Church Gives $50 Gift Cards for Thanksgiving Groceries

Thousands of people showed up at a Maryland church Sunday for a little bit of help for this Thanksgiving. It’s become a tradition for Ebenezer AME Church in Fort Washington, and every year, the need seems to grow. Gift cards worth $50 were paid for with contributions from the church...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS New York

Volunteers Around NYC Working To Ensure Everyone Is Fed This Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Volunteers around New York City have teamed up to make sure everyone has a meal this Thanksgiving, and the effort couldn’t have come at a better time. Maria Ramirez joined dozens who lined up for a free Thanksgiving meal kit on Garrison Avenue in the Bronx. “Times are hard, so I think it’s a big help and it’s really appreciated,” she told CBS2’s Thalia Perez. Ramirez says she is so grateful and has a lot to be thankful for. “For my health and my kids’ health, and you know, that we’ve made it through everything that has been going on,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
atchisonglobenow.com

In all times give thanks

There is no better scripture story for Thanksgiving than the story of the ten lepers whom Jesus cured. The story could easily be rewritten for this past year as the story of the coronavirus victims, not just ten victims, but tens of thousands. As those with leprosy were isolated from the villagers so, too, those with coronavirus have been isolated and had to "live outside the village" where loved ones weren’t allowed to be with them in their illness. We can easily imagine these tens of thousands crying out to Jesus from a distance, behind the safety of face masks and isolation wards, begging to be healed.
RELIGION
CBS Boston

Peabody Nurse Preparing More Than 4,000 Thanksgiving Meals For People In Need

PEABODY (CBS) – It’s the calm before the storm at Gina Goodwin’s home in Peabody. First, the counting, then a whole lot of cooking – preparing Thanksgiving dinner for strangers. “A turkey dinner comes with mashed potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, bread, a pie, juice, I like to throw in candy and a homemade card,” she explained, giving a tour of her living room. This incredible tradition began about seven years ago. Gina is a visiting nurse; patients asked if her family had leftovers to share. Gina Goodwin (WBZ-TV) “I left there thinking, ‘oh my God I’m the only face they see. They...
PEABODY, MA
atchisonglobenow.com

Thanksgiving 2021 Deadlines

The Nov. 27 edition of the Atchison Globe will be distributed on Wed., Nov. 24 in order to be in homes before Thanksgiving. Because of this, the deadline for any announcements for that edition is 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23. We Hope you have a Happy Thanksgiving Holiday.
ATCHISON, KS

