KISS Vegas Residency Is Apparently Back On for 2022

By Todd Fooks
 6 days ago
KISS's longtime manager Doc McGhee says the band will play a Vegas run after all. The first residency was scrapped a couple weeks ago. Speaking with The Rock Experience with Mike Brunn, McGhee says it wasn't the rumored "soft ticket sales" that were initially reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal that...

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

