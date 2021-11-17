She invited him to Thanksgiving by accident, now it's a tradition

PEABODY (CBS) – It’s the calm before the storm at Gina Goodwin’s home in Peabody. First, the counting, then a whole lot of cooking – preparing Thanksgiving dinner for strangers.
“A turkey dinner comes with mashed potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, bread, a pie, juice, I like to throw in candy and a homemade card,” she explained, giving a tour of her living room.
This incredible tradition began about seven years ago. Gina is a visiting nurse; patients asked if her family had leftovers to share.
Gina Goodwin (WBZ-TV)
“I left there thinking, ‘oh my God I’m the only face they see. They...
