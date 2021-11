Monkeys being flown to the US for laboratory research died in crates on board the plane, sources say.Animal-protection activists, who described the deaths as “shocking and heartbreaking” called on the Spanish airline Wamos Air to stop carrying animals destined for experiments.This year the airline has flown several shipments of monkeys out of Asia for lab tests. The tragedy happened on Sunday when the holiday charter airline was flying 720 long-tailed macaques as cargo on board a flight from Cambodia to Houston, according to information passed to the Action for Primates (AfP) organisation.It is not known how many died, but...

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO