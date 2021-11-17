ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is it too late to buy Sea Limited stock after posting mixed Q3 results?

Cover picture for the articleSea Limited shares on Tuesday declined by nearly 4% after reporting its FQ3 results. The company released its most recent quarterly results before markets opened, missing EPS estimates. However, revenue for the quarter surged by 125%, surpassing Street expectations. On Tuesday, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares declined by nearly 4%...

The Motley Fool

Kohl's Stock Is a Great Buy After Earnings

The department store chain reported another big earnings beat on Thursday, as adjusted EPS more than doubled compared to Q3 2019 last quarter. Kohl's stock trades for just eight times its updated full-year EPS guidance. New merchandise initiatives and aggressive share buybacks offer investors plenty of reasons for optimism. Kohl's...
invezz.com

Walmart stock forecast after receiving an upgrade from MKM Partners

Walmart shares on Friday edged slightly lower despite receiving a rating upgrade from MKM Partners. The firm upgraded the retailer stock to buy from neutral pointing to better inventory levels. Analyst William Kirk also assigned a price target of $165 per share, implying a 16% upside potential. On Friday, Walmart...
invezz.com

Intuit stock prediction as shares climb on Goldman’s upgrade after FQ1 beat

Intuit shares on Friday spiked more than 9% after announcing its fiscal Q1 2022 results. The company announced its most recent quarterly results Thursday after markets closed, beating expectations. Goldman Sachs upgraded INTU shares to buy from neutral, citing strong results and guidance. On Friday, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares rocketed...
invezz.com

Is it safe to buy Workday stock as shares plunge despite solid Q3 results?

Workday shares on Friday declined by 3.59% after reporting its most recent quarterly results. The company announced its FQ3 results Thursday after markets closed, beating estimates. Workday also raised its FQ4 and FY2022 guidance on subscription revenues. On Friday, Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares edged lower by 3.59% despite posting better-than-expected...
smarteranalyst.com

Farfetch Posts Mixed Q3 Results; Shares Plunge 22%

Shares of Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH) plunged more than 22% in the extended trading session on Thursday after the company’s revenues for the third quarter of 2021 fell short of analysts’ estimates. U.K.-based Farfetch is an E-commerce platform for luxury fashion with customers in more than 190 nations and territories. The...
InvestorPlace

7 Solid Stocks to Buy for Multifold Returns in 2022

With ample liquidity in the financial system, 2021 has been a banner year for wealth creation. Be it equities or cryptocurrency, multifold returns over just a few months or even weeks have been frequent. Of course, there have been speculative stocks to buy among the top performers. However, I prefer...
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Cisco Systems Stock?

Cisco is struggling with near-term supply chain challenges. Those headwinds are throttling its revenue and gross margins. Its long-term guidance is intact, and the stock still looks affordable. Cisco's (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock dropped 6% during after-hours trading on Nov. 17 after the networking giant posted its first-quarter earnings report. Its revenue...
smarteranalyst.com

Workday Declines 8% Despite Posting Strong Q3 Results

Cloud-based financial management and human capital management software vendor Workday, Inc. (WDAY) has reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2021. The strong results were on the back of robust growth witnessed in revenues. However, shares of the company declined 8% to close at $275.10 in Thursday’s...
invezz.com

Foot Locker CFO: ‘supply chain constraints to persist in Q4’

Foot Locker reports market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter. The shoe company says it is positioned well for the holiday season. Shares of the U.S. retailer still fell close to 15% on Friday morning. Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) reported its financial results for the third quarter on Friday...
invezz.com

What made Flora Growth Corp tank 35% on Friday morning?

Flora Growth Corp priced its public offering at a deep discount. The cannabis company will sell 10 million shares at $3.0 each. Shares of the Canadian firm tanked 35% on Friday morning. Shares of Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ: FLGC) are down 35% in premarket trading on Friday after the cannabis...
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Shopify is building the infrastructure of e-commerce for millions of businesses worldwide. Texas Instruments' growing free cash flow and dividend yield make it a great investment. With the stock market sitting close to new highs amid rising inflation and tight supply chains, picking the right stocks is starting to feel...
MarketWatch

Arista Networks stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. are off 2.4% in Friday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing that the stock's "valuation has come to credit much of the upside we expect over the next year." In order for Arista's stock to head toward what Marshall deems her "bull case," the company would likely need to rack up "new hyperscale wins," and she doesn't anticipate that the company will generate these "incremental wins" in the next six to 12 months. "We could be too conservative in moving to equal weight with larger-than-expected share gains in enterprise or faster ramping of 200G/400G upgrades, or with evidence of potential hyperscale wins materializing earlier than expected," she wrote. "However, we would largely view a faster cycle as creating more difficult 2023 comps." Marshall raised her price target on the stock to $138 from $115 in conjunction with the downgrade, and her new target accounts for the company's recent stock split. Shares have added 41% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 7%.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 0.23% to $279.99 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $15.66 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
investmentu.com

After FAANG, What Are The Best Tech Stocks To Buy?

By this point, pretty much everyone is familiar with the classic go-to technology stocks. These stocks include Meta (Nasdaq: FB), Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN), Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL), Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) and Google (Nasdaq: GOOGL). They are also referred to as FAANG (although we need a new nickname after Facebook’s rebrand to Meta). Generally, Microsoft is also thrown in with these companies as well. These are all definitely great companies as well as some of the best tech stocks to buy out there. However, the last thing that you need is another article on why Amazon is a great stock.
