The amount of information TikTok holds knows no bounds, but one recent viral topic deserves a spotlight. On Nov. 4, a girl in North Carolina was rescued from a potentially dangerous situation after using a distress hand signal, made popular on TikTok, to let other motorists know she was in need of help. The hand signal in question was the "Signal For Help," a small, simple hand signal that involves tucking your thumb into your open palm then folding your other fingers over it. It comes from the Canadian Women's Foundation, which launched a campaign during the 2020 stay-at-home orders — when the United States saw an increase in domestic violence incidents — to offer those in dangerous domestic situations a discreet method to ask for help.

