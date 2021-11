Ask Donna Knulty what you can’t buy at Dick’s 5 & 10 in Branson. It’ll be a lot quicker than asking her what you can buy. Turning 60 years old in 2021, Dick’s 5 & 10 is an old-fashioned variety store that might colloquially be described as “on steroids.” Founded by Dick and June Hartley in 1961, it started life with a 1,500-square-foot sales floor and a concomitant amount of stock. Now, it boasts 10,000 square feet and more than 250,000 individual pieces of merchandise — and Knulty knows, because it’s all counted by hand. The store doesn’t keep a computerized inventory, doesn’t have an online shop — oh, and it doesn’t carry electronics like PlayStations, she says. “But we do sell lots of toys you haven’t seen in a long time.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR ・ 11 DAYS AGO