13 Best Innistrad: Crimson VOW Limited bombs

Check out the cinematic trailer for Magic: The Gathering's expansion set, Innistrad: Crimson Vow, now available to play on MTG Arena for PC and mobile devices. The latest expansion introduces players to classic horror themes, including vampires, werewolves, and spirits, as well as features new gameplay mechanics that allow for continuous deck-building strategies. A collection of cards from Crimson Vow have been reimagined with alternate art inspired by the world and characters of Bram Stoker's Dracula-including a Count Dracula planeswalker card. The eternal night of Midnight Hunt still threatens to befall the plane of Innistrad. Crimson Vow follows the journey of Sorin, an iconic Vampire Planeswalker, who attempts to thwart the fiendish Vampire noblewoman, Olivia Voldaren, and her plans to wed herself to the Markov bloodline and assume control over the plane.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO