New/Old School Album Reviews

Recorded in Italy with native backers Don Antonio, 2018's The Crossing bridges back to the immigrant soul of Alejandro Escovedo's 2002 audio play By the Hand of the Father. Folkloric to punk, classically rock, idealistic and disillusioned, "The Crossing proves another way forward for our one-man Johnny Thunders, Joey Ramone, and Neal Cassady," opined the Chronicle. Noirish ("Footsteps in the Shadows"), rootsy ("Texas Is My Mother"), sneering ("Teenage Luggage"), Stonesy ("Something Blue"), hookish ("Outlaw for You"), balladic ("Silver City"), modern ("MC Overload"), Escovedo's tale of two Latin teens meeting in Galveston sprawls an hourlong travelogue through a pop culture nirvana turned xenophobic dystopia.
