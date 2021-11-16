New/Old School Album Reviews

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleHarlem rapper Dave East teams up with fellow New Yorker, Harry Fraud, on the 2021 album Hoffa. East was named one of XXL Magazine’s 2016 freshman class but is perhaps better known for his 2019 portrayal of Method Man in “Wu-tang: An American Saga.”. This album starts out with...

cincymusic.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Junebug by Friendly Fire

The vibrant music scene in Huntington, West Virginia bring us another band from thereabouts. Friendly Fire has released their first full length album titled Junebug. Named and dedicated to vocalist James “JC” Harless’ grandmother and daughter. His grandmother, June Naoma Rollo, who just passed away, and his daughter who shares the same name as his grandmother are the inspiration for the album. The band is comprised of JC (lead vocal and guitar), Hank Berlin (bass and backing vocals), Colten Settle (guitar and backing vocals), Daniel Beahm (drums), Al Cardwell plays keys, horns, and provides backing vocals. While listed on the album Al is no longer with the band. The band has put together ten songs for this album that blend styles and take from their influences for a potpourri, if you will, of some songs that stick. Songs that rock, that have some soul, and that are just good.
HUNTINGTON, WV
tucsonpost.com

4-year-old singer under Krup Music label releases his new album

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI/ThePRTree): The young singerchild actor Parv Thacker has proved his singing abilities with his newly launched album- 'World's Youngest Actor Parv Thacker'. The album is writtencomposed by singer-songwriter Dr Krupesh Thacker. It is produced by Dr Pooja Thacker, Give Vacha FoundationEsy ID, and the production...
MUSIC
The FADER

Your Old Droog announces new album, shares “Meteor Man” featuring Lil Ugly Mane and billy woods

Your Old Droog first came into the public eye about seven years ago, roughly two eternities in the hip-hop world. But to his (and our) ongoing benefit, the New York-based rapper has never wavered from making immersive and lyrical collections of music with whip-smart wordplay and a nearly flawless beat selection. Space Bar, Droog's fourth album of 2021, is out on November 29, and today you can hear its lead single "Meteor Man" with guest rappers Lil Ugly Mane and billy woods.
MUSIC
theyoungfolks.com

Album Review: Marcus Gad Releases ‘Brave New World’

Reggae artist Marcus Gad, who hails from New Caledonia, recently released his new album, Brave New World, via Easy Star Records. The album is a collaboration with French producer Tamal. Tamal and Marcus first met in 2009, when Tamal worked at Davout Studios in Paris. In 2011, Tamal recorded Marcus’...
MUSIC
Daily Evergreen

Album review: Arctic Monkeys’ debut album still relatable

Despite having just reached its 15th anniversary in January this year, the Arctic Monkeys’ debut album “Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not” is relatively unknown to American audiences. The band, whose members were all between 20 and 21 at the time of the album’s release in 2006,...
MUSIC
CBS New York

World Record For Longest Soul Train Line Broken In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As part of Soul Train Awards weekend in Harlem, the BET team made an official attempt to break the world record for longest soul train line. Hundreds of dancers of all ages lined up at Marcus Garvey Park to strut their stuff. Bernard Dove’s love for dance began in Harlem, at the Apollo Theater on stage with James Brown. “I did like a half split and the people screamed and that was like, I taste blood,” the 81-year-old said, “and I said now I know this is what I want to do.” Alongside original dancers on the iconic television...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
marquettewire.org

REVIEW: After two years, Summer Walker is ‘Still Over It’ with new album

I remember first hearing about Summer Walker when Drake hopped on the remix to her platinum single, “Girls Need Love” back in the winter of 2019. While I mainly checked the song out because I’m a huge Drake fan, I fell in love with Walker’s voice and the emotion she puts into it. The way she expresses her desire for intimacy and Drake responding to it made me want to keep an eye out on Walker in the future.
MUSIC
cincymusic.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Echo Mountain Sessions by Sarah Asher

Whether or not you are familiar with her work, when you first hear Sarah Asher’s voice, you at once feel a comfortable kinship, as if this is an artist who you’ve always known. This timelessness is a tried and true example of great song craft and tasteful pop sensibilities. For...
CINCINNATI, OH
decodedmagazine.com

Matter – Starchild album review

Matty Doyle, Melbourne’s Deep Progressive artist better known to us as Matter, is set and kicking up a wonder with his Beatport topper, No1. Progressive House ten track Starchild album offering on GMJ and Matter’s very own Meanwhile Horizons imprint this month. I got a good listen and traversed through...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

IDLES – Stream the New “CRAWLER” Album and Read Our Review of It

British punks IDLES have released their new album, CRAWLER, today via Partisan. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing here. Also, yesterday we posted our review of the album. Read the review here and check out the album below. Previously the band shared a video for the...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: OBSCURA A Valediction

When it comes to taking an extra large-sized bucket of notes, chords, musical theory, skill, and technique and playing it all with utmost dexterity and precision at three points over the speed limit tempos but still managing to have hooks, structure, the occasional ear worm come out the other end of well-sculpted and constructed songs, Obscura are arguably the top of the class at not making extra large-sized bucket of notes, chords, musical theory, skill and technique and playing it all with the utmost dexterity and precision at three points over the speed limit tempos.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: CONVERGE Bloodmoon: I

The branding, or labeling, or marketing, or tagging, or whatever the heck boardroom types call this sort of thing these days on this is about as straightforward as an overcooked spaghetti strand. To quote our ever-astute reviews editor: "It's Converge! But it's got other members. And it's Bloodmoon, but it's Converge." Not that the Massachusetts maulers are strangers to collaboration or hosting guests, as anyone who saw them at Roadburn in 2016, or at Decibel's 100th issue show, or who owns copies of Axe to Fall and No Heroes can tell you. But this moves the markers back to the extent that it's as Converge as much as it is Chelsea Wolfe as it is a little Cave In as it should be its own entity called Bloodmoon.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: SWALLOW THE SUN Moonflowers

When it comes to gorgeously macabre and melodic death/doom metal, few artists do it better than Swallow The Sun. Ever since the release of their debut LP— 2003's The Morning Never Came—the Finnish sextet have excelled at juxtaposing bleakly ferocious dirges with elegantly moody interludes and reprieves. Thus, they've always been masters of their craft, and with Moonflowers, they've outdone themselves once again. True, it's not quite as grandiose as 2019's When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light (prioritizing instead a marginal increase in accessibility and straightforwardness), but that only means that it's more instantly satisfying and replayable.
MUSIC
Showbiz411

Review: Sting, Author of Spiritual Pop, Brings Vivid Characters to Life in Beautiful New Album, “The Bridge”

We first met Sting, all of us, circa late 1978 with “Roxanne,” the story of a call girl the narrator was trying to rescue from her vocation. Roxanne, who could walk the street for money, she didn’t care if it was wrong or right. “Roxanne” was the first captivating fictional character in a long line of them now extending over 40 years in songs by Gordon Matthew Sumner.
MUSIC
Austin Chronicle

Alejandro Escovedo Album Review

Recorded in Italy with native backers Don Antonio, 2018's The Crossing bridges back to the immigrant soul of Alejandro Escovedo's 2002 audio play By the Hand of the Father. Folkloric to punk, classically rock, idealistic and disillusioned, "The Crossing proves another way forward for our one-man Johnny Thunders, Joey Ramone, and Neal Cassady," opined the Chronicle. Noirish ("Footsteps in the Shadows"), rootsy ("Texas Is My Mother"), sneering ("Teenage Luggage"), Stonesy ("Something Blue"), hookish ("Outlaw for You"), balladic ("Silver City"), modern ("MC Overload"), Escovedo's tale of two Latin teens meeting in Galveston sprawls an hourlong travelogue through a pop culture nirvana turned xenophobic dystopia.
MUSIC
Vibe

Method Man Releases Genesis NFT And “New Old School” Single

Method Man has jumped into the cryptocurrency market in a collaboration with TuneGo and Dapper Labs to release the first-ever Genesis NFT, which introduces the first five comic characters from the Tical Universe. Featuring artwork from acclaimed New York-based artists Alex Smetsky and Aleks Sinyuts, The Genesis NFT will animate each Tical Universe character, an experience that will be soundtracked by the “New Old School instrumental.” In conjunction with the drop, which will be minted through next-gen blockchain platform Flow, Meth has also released a new single, “New Old School” on Friday (Nov. 19). Alison Ball, President of TuneGO, gave further insight...
ENTERTAINMENT
Pitchfork

Watch Freddie Gibbs and Jadakiss’ Video for New Song “Black Illuminati”

Freddie Gibbs has shared the new song “Black Illuminati,” featuring Jadakiss. It comes with a music video directed by James “JMP” Pereira. Watch below. Gibbs and Jadakiss have previously connected on “Own Thing (Remix)” and Baby Face Killa’s “Krazy.” The Indiana rapper is working on his first Warner Records studio LP, which will follow last year’s Alfredo.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rare Photos From Tupac’s Debut Album Release Party to Be Sold as NFTs

A selection of rare and unpublished photos of Tupac Shakur at the release party for his debut album are being released as non-fungible tokens. The 18 NFTs are being offered up by hip-hop journalist and photographer Lawrence “Loupy D” Dotson, and they’re being sold on the NFT platform, OpenSea. Seventeen of the 18 NFTs are original photos of Shakur, while the 18th is a “Super NFT” collage comprising the other 17 photos. The NFTs will each come with a framed print of the photo signed by Dotson, and part of the proceeds will be used to plant trees in Tupac’s hometown. Dotson...
CELEBRITIES

